WICKED
Click Here for More Articles on WICKED

Brittney Johnson Makes History As First Glinda of Color in an English-Language Production of WICKED

Jan. 10, 2019  

Brittney Johnson Makes History As First Glinda of Color in an English-Language Production of WICKED

BroadwayWorld has learned that tonight Brittney Johnson makes her Glinda debut in WICKED on Broadway, becoming the first actress of color to play the part in an English-language production of the show.

It was announced back in June that Johnson would be joining the Broadway company as a member of the ensemble and as a Glinda understudy.

Johnson took to Instagram at the time to share the news and her excitement, writing:

"I am beyond humbled and elated to announce that I am joining the Broadway Company of Wicked! I am a member of the fearless and fabulous Ensemble, and I understudy GLINDA!

I cannot begin to explain what it feels like to even be able to write those words.

The magnitude of this moment in history continues to sneak up on me in waves of gratitude and I am truly at a loss for words. I am just so honored, grateful, and I feel so blessed. And EXCITED! God is so good!

This is 15 year old me's (un)attainable dream coming true! I feel like I'm having an out of body experience, and I'm so excited to share this blessing with all of you, spread this hope around, and encourage all of your dreams!"

The Broadway company currently includes Jessica Vosk as Elphaba, Katie Rose Clarke as Glinda, Nancy Opel as Madame Morrible, Kevin Chamberlin as The Wizard, Ryan McCartan as Fiyero, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond, Kristen Martin as Nessarose, and Jesse JP Johnson as Boq.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

Photo: Brittney Johnson on Instagram

buy tickets

Related Articles






From This Author Alan Henry

Alan is the Regional Managing Editor and Social Media Manager at BroadwayWorld.com. Alan has been with BroadwayWorld since 2013 and was formerly the Toronto Senior (read more...)

  • Brittney Johnson Makes History As First Glinda of Color in an English-Language Production of WICKED
  • INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - January 7th - THE PROM and TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Top Growth!
  • Lea Salonga To Star In SWEENEY TODD in Manila
  • COME FROM AWAY Will Play Newfoundland in Concert
  • VIDEO: Ma-Anne Dionisio and Louise Pitre Will Lead NEXT TO NORMAL in Toronto
  • BroadwayWorld Launches on Flipboard

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup



      SHARE