Brittney Johnson Makes History As First Glinda of Color in an English-Language Production of WICKED

BroadwayWorld has learned that tonight Brittney Johnson makes her Glinda debut in WICKED on Broadway, becoming the first actress of color to play the part in an English-language production of the show.

It was announced back in June that Johnson would be joining the Broadway company as a member of the ensemble and as a Glinda understudy.

Johnson took to Instagram at the time to share the news and her excitement, writing:

"I am beyond humbled and elated to announce that I am joining the Broadway Company of Wicked! I am a member of the fearless and fabulous Ensemble, and I understudy GLINDA!

I cannot begin to explain what it feels like to even be able to write those words.

The magnitude of this moment in history continues to sneak up on me in waves of gratitude and I am truly at a loss for words. I am just so honored, grateful, and I feel so blessed. And EXCITED! God is so good!

This is 15 year old me's (un)attainable dream coming true! I feel like I'm having an out of body experience, and I'm so excited to share this blessing with all of you, spread this hope around, and encourage all of your dreams!"

The Broadway company currently includes Jessica Vosk as Elphaba, Katie Rose Clarke as Glinda, Nancy Opel as Madame Morrible, Kevin Chamberlin as The Wizard, Ryan McCartan as Fiyero, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond, Kristen Martin as Nessarose, and Jesse JP Johnson as Boq.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

Photo: Brittney Johnson on Instagram

Related Articles