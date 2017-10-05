Bristol Old Vic's THE GRINNING MAN to Transfer to Trafalgar Studios

Oct. 5, 2017  

Baz Bamigboye of the Daily Mail has reported that an exciting new musical at the Bristol Old Vic will be making the move to London's West End.

The Grinning Man is a new musical based on The Man Who Laughs by Victor Hugo. It was translated for the stage by writer Carl Grose, and features an original score by Tim Phillips and Marc Teitler and puppetry from Gyre and Gimble (War Horse).

Baz reports that the musical, directed by Tom Morris, will play at Trafalgar Studios. Dates are not yet available.

The Old Vic's website description of the musical reads:

"The King is dead, but who the hell cares? A strange new act has arrived at the Stokes Croft fair, a grotesque oasis of entertainment.

Soon everyone from the gutter rats to the new Queen has fallen for the handmade freak Grinpayne and his hideously beautiful face. But who is he really? And how did he come to be so marked? Together with an old man, a blind girl and a wolf, he has a story to tell. A tale so tragic and so strange that not even he can guess how it will end."


