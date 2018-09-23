BWW TV: FINDING NEVERLAND Gets Ready to Fly Away on Tour; Go Inside Rehearsals!

Finding Neverland, the enchanting Broadway musical is set to soar on tour this fall, under the visionary direction of Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

The cast is led by Jeff Sullivan (J.M. Barrie) and Ruby Gibbs (Sylvia Llewelyn Davies), with Conor McGiffin (Charles Frohman/Captain James Hook),Emmanuelle Zeesman (Mrs. Du Maurier), Brody Bett (Jack/Michael), Seth Erdley (George/Peter/Jack), Caleb Reese Paul (George/Peter/Jack), Paul Schoeller (George/Peter/Jack), Josiah Smothers (Jack/Michael) and Ethan Stokes (George/Peter/Jack).

Preview performances of Finding Neverland begin in Elmira, NY at The Clemens Center on September 28th, followed by the official opening in Hershey, PA at Hershey Theatre on Tuesday, October 1st. Click here for a full list of tour stops.

Based on the Academy Award-winning Miramax motion picture by David Magee, and the play The Man Who Was Peter Pan by Allan Knee, Finding Neverland follows the relationship between playwright J.M. Barrie and the family that inspired Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up - one of the most beloved stories of all time. Directed by Tony-winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, Hair) with book by Olivier Award-nominee James Graham, music and lyrics by Gary Barlow (Take That) and Grammy Award- winner Eliot Kennedy, and choreography by Emmy Award-winner Mia Michaels ("So You Think You Can Dance," Cirque du Soleil's Delirium). Finding Neverland is packed with mesmerizing visuals, irresistible songs and plenty of laughs, it is a timeless story about the power of imagination... and spectacular proof that you never really have to grow up.

We're taking you inside the rehearsal room for a special sneak peek of the show before it arrives in a city near you!

