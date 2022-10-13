Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Brian Stokes Mitchell, the New York Philharmonic & More to Perform at Open House Weekend in the New David Geffen Hall

Highlights include a participatory performance by Choir! Choir! Choir! with special guest Kermit the Frog, and more.

Oct. 13, 2022  

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the New York Philharmonic announced the lineup for Open House Weekend-a free weekend-long celebration for all with more than 40 events at the new David Geffen Hall on October 29 and 30.

Highlights include a participatory performance by Choir! Choir! Choir! with special guest Kermit the Frog, plus live performances by artists and ensembles across genres, including the aerial dance company BANDALOOP, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Soul Science Lab, the Juilliard Orchestra with members of the New York Philharmonic conducted by Anna Handler and David Robertson, and more.

On Sunday, families can enjoy of day of programming geared towards children and young adults featuring activities like crafting your own Halloween story and learning new dance moves with music and activities celebrating cultures around the globe.

The Open House Weekend is FREE and first-come, first-served. Visitors are welcome to stay all day or stop by throughout the day.

A full schedule of events will be available soon at LincolnCenter.org/OpenHouse.

Lincoln Center seeks to create a more inclusive experience for audiences by providing a range of accommodations-no request necessary. All performances have accessible seating, assistive listening devices. Throughout the weekend, performances feature ASL interpretation, captioning and hearing loops installed. A chill out space is available, as well as headphones and fidgets to borrow.

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY

October 29, 10:00 am-11:00 pm


Join us as world-class artists take over the new David Geffen Hall, turning every corner into a stage. With live performances by artists and ensembles across genres, this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience New York's newest concert hall.


ARTIST LINEUP:

Nina Chanel Abney, BANDALOOP, BombaYo, Justin Vivian Bond, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Bronx Arts Ensemble, Brooklyn Youth Chorus, Choir! Choir! Choir! with special guest Kermit the Frog, Dayramir Gonzalez Quartet, Anna Handler, Members of Juilliard415, The Juilliard Orchestra, Jennifer Koh, Juana Luna, Anthony McGill, Members of the New York Philharmonic, Brian Stokes Mitchell, DJ Rekha, David Robertson, Rootstock Republic, Jacolby Satterwhite, Time for Three, thingNY, Imani Uzuri, Sō Percussion, Bora Yoon and R. Luke DuBois.


OPEN HOUSE FAMILY SUNDAY

October 30, 10:00 am-6:00 pm
Recommended for families and kids

Explore the tricks and treats that the world of live performance can offer! Craft your own Halloween story, learn new dance moves, meet amazing puppets, and experience the magic of live music. Kids and families are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes!

ARTIST LINEUP:

James Lovell and the Afri-Garifuna Music Ambassadors, Afro-Latin Jazz Alliance, BANDALOOP, Trina Basu and Arun Ramamurthy with Dan Kurfirst, Emphasis Entertainment, Bill Gordh, 2022 Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient Ji Su Jung, Members of the New York Philharmonic, Students from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art, Students from Performing Arts and Talent Unlimited High School, Hamid Rahmanian, Soul Science Lab, Grand Wizzard Theodore and DJ Perly, Basil Twist, Costume Corner, Dance Classes, Storytelling Workshop, Visual Art Workshop, and Puppetry.

