Brian Stokes Mitchell Joins Cast of LA Opera's THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell will make his LA Opera debut in the company's upcoming production of The Light in the Piazza.

Mr. Mitchell will take on the role of Signor Naccarelli, the debonair father of a wealthy Florentine family.

He joins a cast that includes iconic soprano Renée Fleming and Emmy winner Dove Cameron as Margaret and Clara Johnson, two American tourists in Italy. Their grand vacation plans take an unexpected detour when young Clara is swept off her feet by a local charmer.

With a Tony-winning score by Adam Guettel and a Tony-nominated book by Craig Lucas, The Light in the Piazza premiered on Broadway in 2005.

Dubbed "the last leading man" by The New York Times, two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell continues to enjoy a 40-year career that spans Broadway, television, film and concert appearances. He received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kate. Mr. Mitchell also received Tony nominations for his performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson's King Hedley II and Ragtime, and he was recently inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame.

Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly's Last Jam and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. In 2016, Mr. Mitchell made a long-awaited return to Broadway in Shuffle Along and received his most recent Tony Award for his work as Chairman of the Board of the Actor's Fund.

An extremely versatile singer, he has performed nationally at venues spanning jazz, opera, pops, country and musical theater worlds, including two performances at the White House. Mr. Mitchell has appeared on more than 20 albums and his musical creativity as a vocalist has been extended to include producer, arranger, and orchestrator on all three of his solo albums, including his new release Plays With Music.

Tickets to The Light in the Piazza are on sale now. Tickets begin at $24 and can be purchased online at LAOpera.org, by phone at 213.972.8001, or in person at the LA Opera box office at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90012). For disability access, call 213.972.0777 or email LAOpera@LAOpera.org.





