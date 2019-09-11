Brian Stokes Mitchell Joins Cast of LA Opera's THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell will make his LA Opera debut in the company's upcoming production of The Light in the Piazza.
Mr. Mitchell will take on the role of Signor Naccarelli, the debonair father of a wealthy Florentine family.
He joins a cast that includes iconic soprano Renée Fleming and Emmy winner Dove Cameron as Margaret and Clara Johnson, two American tourists in Italy. Their grand vacation plans take an unexpected detour when young Clara is swept off her feet by a local charmer.
With a Tony-winning score by Adam Guettel and a Tony-nominated book by Craig Lucas, The Light in the Piazza premiered on Broadway in 2005.
Dubbed "the last leading man" by The New York Times, two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell continues to enjoy a 40-year career that spans Broadway, television, film and concert appearances. He received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kate. Mr. Mitchell also received Tony nominations for his performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson's King Hedley II and Ragtime, and he was recently inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame.
Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly's Last Jam and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. In 2016, Mr. Mitchell made a long-awaited return to Broadway in Shuffle Along and received his most recent Tony Award for his work as Chairman of the Board of the Actor's Fund.
An extremely versatile singer, he has performed nationally at venues spanning jazz, opera, pops, country and musical theater worlds, including two performances at the White House. Mr. Mitchell has appeared on more than 20 albums and his musical creativity as a vocalist has been extended to include producer, arranger, and orchestrator on all three of his solo albums, including his new release Plays With Music.
Tickets to The Light in the Piazza are on sale now. Tickets begin at $24 and can be purchased online at LAOpera.org, by phone at 213.972.8001, or in person at the LA Opera box office at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90012). For disability access, call 213.972.0777 or email LAOpera@LAOpera.org.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
News broke yesterday that Disney+ has scrapped the previously announced Muppets series, from Josh Gad, Adam Horowitz, and Eddy Kitsis. The project was... (read more)
Show Choir Will Count As Physical Education Requirement in Ohio
A state representative in Ohio has announced that show choir will be considered a physical education requirement.... (read more)
JERSEY BOYS National Tour Announces Casting and Dates For 2019-20 Touring Year
Casting and tour dates have been announced for the 2019-20 touring season of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS, the s... (read more)
Chicago Cast of SIX Will Reprise Their Roles For Broadway Run
Six on Broadway has found its queens! Reprising their roles from the Chicago run of Six earlier this year are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, A... (read more)
VIDEO: Donny and Marie Osmond Discuss Going Solo on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Donny and Marie Osmond recently sat down with CBS Sunday Morning to discuss the ending of their Vegas show, their careers, and future plans.... (read more)
Matthew Broderick And Sarah Jessica Parker Will Lead PLAZA SUITE On Broadway
BroadwayWorld has learned that real-life married couple Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker will come to Broadway in Neil Simon's Plaza Suite f... (read more)