Breaking: AIN'T TOO PROUD Will Return to Broadway in October

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, the Tony Award-winning musical will resume Broadway performances on October 16, subject to government approval, at the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street) with a gala performance heralding the return of Broadway. This historic night, pending Broadway's anticipated return will follow health and safety guidelines, will be the first Saturday opening on Broadway in a decade.

Tickets are on sale now via www.ainttooproudmusical.com, www.telecharge.com, or by calling 800 447 7400.

The musical, which opened on Broadway on Thursday, March 21, 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, brings the incredible true story of the greatest R&B group of all time to the Broadway stage. With a Tony Award nominated book by Dominique Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud features an iconic score made up of The Temptations' legendary songs. Two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff directs, with Tony Award-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Producers Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce said, "Ain't Too Proud has been one of the most rewarding experiences of our career, but over the past year, the Temptations' story of strength, hope, and standing up for justice has taken on an added significance. Our return to the Imperial on Saturday, October 16 will be an epic performance full of love, laughter, and tears of joy, but we know the hard work still lies ahead and we embrace the task whole heartedly."

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, which won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.

The creative team includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (costume design), Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Tony Award winner Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (projection design), Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), Steve Rankin (fight direction), Edgar Godineaux (associate choreographer), John Miller (music coordinator), and Liz Caplan (vocal supervision). Orchestrations are by Tony Award recipient Harold Wheeler with Music Direction and Arrangements by Kenny Seymour. Production Stage Manager is Molly Meg Legal and casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Merri Sugarman, C.S.A.

Casting for the Broadway return of Ain't Too Proud will be announced shortly.

The first national touring production of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations will launch this fall and visit more than 50 cities coast-to-coast, including a homecoming to The Temptations' roots in Detroit.

Ain't Too Proud was playing at Broadway's Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street).) when, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 the COVID-19 crisis forced the shutdown of all Broadway theaters.

The Grammy AwardÂ®-nominated Ain't Too Proud Original Broadway Cast Recording is available from Universal Records on CD, vinyl, and streaming. For more information, please visit: https://ume.lnk.to/AintTooProudBroadwayCastPR

State Approvals

The anticipated return of Broadway performances is subject to the approval of the NY State Department of Health and the Governor based on the continuing growth of

the fully vaccinated population, coupled with an ongoing decline in total Covid 19 cases and positivity rates.

The Department of Health and the Governor will review and approve health protocols in the theater established by the theater owner to assure that the highest safety standards are in place.

Safety Protocols

Broadway is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, vaccination or negative test verification, and more as developed by the theater owners in conjunction with the State.

New protective systems - including sanitization and filtration requirements - will be implemented by the theater to align with federal and state recommendations, and if any regulations change, the theater will follow state, and federal guidelines to maintain safety for all.