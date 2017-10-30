Brandon Victor Dixon, Joel Perez and More to Perform at CPD's 2017 Gala Tonight

The Center for Popular Democracy will hold its New York City gala tonight to recognize those who have advanced the cause of economic and social justice over the past year, including New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito; Democracy Alliance President Gara LaMarche; Bill Samuels, Founder and Chairman of Effective NY; civil rights attorney Maya Harris; and New School Senior Vice President for Social Justice Maya Wiley.

The event will also include performances from artists and entertainers committed to social justice, including Sarah Jones (Bridge & Tunnel), Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton's Aaron Burr), Joel Perez (Fun Home), and Christopher Oscar Peña (HBO's Insecure).

Over the past year, CPD has led a nationwide network of more than 50 organizing groups to fight the Trump administration's policies of hate and division and empower the communities most impacted by injustice and inequality. CPD's victories include the defeat of healthcare repeal, a wave of grassroots pressure that led to the dismantling of Trump's Business Council, and support for both local elected officials and organizing groups in the successful fight against Texas' Senate Bill 4.

The gala will take place tonight, October 30, from 5:30-9pm, at Gibney Dance: Agnes Varis Performing Arts Center. Visit www.populardemocracy.org for more information.

The Center for Popular Democracy promotes equity, opportunity, and a dynamic democracy in partnership with innovative base-building organizations, organizing networks and alliances, and progressive unions across the country. CPD builds the strength and capacity of democratic organizations to envision and advance a pro-worker, pro-immigrant, racial justice agenda.

