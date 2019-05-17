Bobby Cannavale & Stockard Channing Join LAPHAM RISING Film Adaptation

Broadway's Bobby Cannavale and Stockard Channing have been announced as part of the cast of an upcoming film version of the novel Lapham Rising, starring Frank Langella.

The two are joined by television actress Ashley Benson in the film, which follows a retired writer whose quiet life is disturbed by the sudden construction of a multi million dollar mansion in his small Hamptons town.

With his talking dog, a born-again Christian and captalist named Hector, at his side, Harry March is upset by the disturbance and consumed with the mansion as a symbol of the corruption and excess that plague the modern world.

Charlie Kessler will direct the film which is slated to begin shooting this summer in Minnesota.

Read the full story here.





