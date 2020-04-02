Blue Engine Records to Release 'The Fifties: A Prism' by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

lue Engine Records, Jazz at Lincoln Center's in-house record label, will release The Fifties: A Prism by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. Composed and arranged by Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra trombonist Christopher Crenshaw and recorded live at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall-also known as the House of Swing-in February 2017, the suite combines many of the different styles and movements that made the jazz of the 1950s so creatively vital. The result is a distinctly modern take on classic jazz idioms. The Fifties is at turns playful and moving, melodic and challenging-but it's always swinging. Blue Engine Records' The Fifties: A Prism will be available exclusively on digital platforms on May 1, 2020 at jazz.org/thefifties.

"All jazz is modern," says Jazz at Lincoln Center's Managing and Artistic Director, Wynton Marsalis-and we owe the 1950s for that. The momentous decade became the crucible in which modern jazz was formed, as styles like modal, hard bop, third stream, and more melted together and artists like Miles Davis, Duke Ellington, and Ornette Coleman reached the height of their powers.

Now, Crenshaw has taken inspiration from the era to create The Fifties: A Prism, the newest Blue Engine album. He says, "When I was presented with the idea of coming up with a suite dealing with the 1950s, I immediately realized this was going to cover all the genres of jazz, from bebop to freedom music. The 50s had a mix of the well-established and the up-and-coming musicians and composers to bless this music; if most of them got along, so can we."

TRACK LISTING:

I. Flipped His Lid (6:56)

Solos: Sherman Irby (alto saxophone), Stantawn Kendrick (tenor saxophone), Dan Nimmer (piano)

2. Just A-Slidin' (5:57)

Solos: Vincent Gardner (trombone), Elliot Mason (trombone), Ali Jackson (drums)

3. Conglomerate (5:24)

Solos: Paul Nedzela (baritone saxophone), Wynton Marsalis (trumpet), Stantawn Kendrick (tenor saxophone), Carlos Henriquez (bass),

4. Cha-Cha Toda la Noche (5:31)

Solos: Victor Goines (clarinet), Vincent Gardner (trombone), Carlos Henriquez (bass)

5. Unorthodox Sketches (5:31)

Solos: Victor Goines (clarinet), Sherman Irby (alto flute), Ted Nash (piccolo), Paul Nedzela (bass clarinet)

6. Pursuit of the New Thing (10:14)

Solos: Ted Nash (alto saxophone), Wynton Marsalis (trumpet), Stantawn Kendrick (tenor saxophone)

Personnel:

THE JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER ORCHESTRA WITH Wynton Marsalis

2016-17 Concert Season

REEDS

Sherman Irby - alto saxophone, alto flute

Ted Nash - alto saxophone, piccolo

Victor Goines - tenor saxophone, clarinet (February 17 only)

*Dan Block- tenor saxophone, clarinet (substitute for Victor Goines, February 18 only)

Walter Blanding - tenor saxophone

*Stantawn Kendrick - tenor saxophone

Paul Nedzela - baritone saxophone, bass clarinet

TRUMPETS

*Tatum Greenblatt

Marcus Printup

Kenny Rampton

Wynton Marsalis

TROMBONES

Vincent Gardner

Christopher Crenshaw - music director

Elliot Mason

RHYTHM SECTION

Dan Nimmer (piano)

Carlos Henriquez (bass)

Ali Jackson (drums)

*Indicates substitute orchestra member





