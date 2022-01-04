Bloomingdale School Of Music Awarded $10,000 Grant By The New York State Council On The Arts

Bloomingdale School of Music announced today the receipt of a grant award of $10,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York State's $105 million investment in the arts for FY2022, NYSCA has awarded more than $80 million since June 2021.

"We are so thrilled to receive this validation of our commitment and our work," said Erika Atkins, Executive Director, Bloomingdale School of Music. "As we've gradually returned to sharing spaces for in-person learning, I would like to commend the commitment of Bloomingdale's students and faculty to gather in-person and virtually, to connect together and to share the joy of music. I am so proud to be a part of this community and I'm looking forward to the ways in which this grant will allow us to serve and grow even further."

Bloomingdales's grant will support its mission of making music education accessible to all, through its commitment to excellence and fostering a diverse and inclusive community rooted in connection and self-expression.

"The arts have long been a critical sector in our economy, and as we continue to rebuild a stronger New York, it's essential we do all we can to help this industry thrive once again," Governor Hochul said. "These awardees represent the best of what New York's vibrant communities have to offer and with this funding in hand, they will be able to not only continue their creative and inspiring work but help spur revitalization in their own backyard as well."

"NYSCA applauds Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature for their responsive investment of $105 million for the nonprofit arts and culture sector. 2022 will continue to bring change and Bloomingdale School of Music will play a vital role in the renewal of our state's economy and creative ecosystem," said Mara Manus, Executive Director, NYSCA. "On behalf of the entire NYSCA Team, we wish to extend our sincere congratulations on your award."

"Council congratulates Bloomingdale School of Music on their grant award! New York State arts and culture organizations inspire New Yorkers and cultivate community in every region," said Katherine Nicholls, Chair, NYSCA. "Arts and culture are crucial to our state's health, and Council recognizes the dynamic impact of NYSCA grantees on the well-being of all New Yorkers."