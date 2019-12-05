Blanca De La Rosa Releases New Memoir - Pursuing A Better Tomorrow

Author Blanca De La Rosa has announced the release of her memoir entitled, Pursuing a Better Tomorrow. Released by Angels Fortune Editions in September 2019, the book is receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewer.

Although her origins are in Nocedo del Valle, an agricultural village in Orense, a province of Galicia, Spain, Blanca De La Rosa was born in the Dominican Republic in the bosom of a humble family. But fate had something else in store for her.

Pursuing a Better Tomorrow is not just a novel that portrays the history of three generations, but rather an inspiring cross-generational journey from Spain to the United States. The novel details a historical overview and the ideologies of each era where the characters portray the strength of character required to achieve a better tomorrow given the twists, turns, and synchronistic events that shaped their lives.

De La Rosa candidly shares her coming-of-age story of self-discovery as she transitioned from New York City's projects to corporate America, detailing her personal and professional journey.

This great novel will inspire you to believe in your abilities, dare to dream, and reach for your goals as you pursue a better tomorrow.

Are you ready to embark on this journey?

Pursuing a Better Tomorrow is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:



Pursuing a Better Tomorrow

By Blanca De La Rosa

Publisher: Angels Fortune Editions

Published: September 2019

ISBN: 978-8412061741 (pb)

ISBN: 978-8412061758 (ebook)

ASIN: B07XJZ6H4W

Pages: 306

Genre: Memoir

About the Author:



Blanca De La Rosa was born in the Dominican Republic. She grew up in the Projects of the upper west side of Manhattan in New York, during the time before the Hispanic population developed the supportive Latino community which exists today. Although she struggled without support in her cultural and linguistic transition, De La Rosa was able to graduate from Pace University with a Bachelor's Degree in International Business Management and to establish a successful 34-year career rising through the ranks of Mobil/ExxonMobil Oil Corporation.

During her career, she held numerous positions both domestic and international in nature with increasing responsibility. These assignments took her around the United States, Europe, Central / South America, and Nigeria.

De La Rosa retired from ExxonMobil after 34 years of service. As a Business Development Manager and President of the company's Employee Resource Group she often represented her company as lead presenter at the Regional and National Scholarship Awards hosted by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. In addition, she represented her company as host, keynote speaker, and panelist of various events with organizations supported by the company's charity foundation. After all her time in the industry, she says her most rewarding role was serving as mentor to the young employees in her company - guiding them through the corporate maze.

De La Rosa has authored two books: Empower Yourself for an Amazing Career in which she shares career advice drawing heavily from her own successes offering a fresh approach and insight on climbing the corporate ladder, combining practical, common-sense advice with inner wisdom and spirituality, providing strategies to increase the chances of success in the workplace; and Pursuing a Better Tomorrow - En busca de un mañana mejor, spanning more than one hundred years, it is not just a memoir that portrays the history of three generations, but rather an inspiring cross-generational journey from Spain to the US.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You