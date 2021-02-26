BlackLight Community Masterclass Season Returns With Spark Seminars With Kevin Renn

BlackLight Community is hosting a Virtual Masterclass for writers starting on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021, at 6:30 pm EST on Zoom. Their class is an 8-week playwriting workshop on crafting the perfect 10 minutes/short play, led by the notable playwright of BLACKS+PHATS, Kevin Renn. The entire course will be sold as a bundle that is open to all artists for $100. Are you BIPOC? Become a member, and you will receive a discount code for Kevin's class. Their memberships are open to people of color in the entertainment industry. Tickets can be bought HERE

BlackLight Community is a place where they empower people of color in the arts through life, performance, and well-being. BlackLight was started because there was a lack of knowledge received in predominantly white universities. BlackLight Community standards on selecting instructors are based on skill, experience, and values that match BlackLight's mission. The classes are made to aid minorities in the arts and help them find their path in an industry that was not paved for them. Experiencing the disconnect from professors firsthand on how to effectively teach artists of color allowed them to take initiative to create a safe space for students. The lack of care taken to the student's education within the context of racial matters or moments in the script required diving into oppressive content brought a lot of issues to light, thus BlackLight was born.

Currently, BlackLight operates as a new non-profit organization where they seek to extend its mission nationally to every regional theater and University Department that needs help expanding its diversity. The founder, India Shanelle, believes "The arts allow people to shine through without discrimination or judgment. We're a beacon for those who seek to be heard in their authentic light" and hope that the Masterclass services will show that.

For more information on BlackLight Community's mission and services please go to blacklightcommunity.com or email for business inquiries at blacklightcommunity1@gmail.com.