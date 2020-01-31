Billy Porter to Appear on SESAME STREET in Iconic Oscars Gown

This afternoon, Tony and Emmy award winner, Billy Porter, shared the news that he will be joining the long legacy of stars to stop by the classic children's program, Sesame Street!

In true Billy Porter fashion (literally), the star will be making his appearance on the show wearing his iconic 2019 Oscar gown. The stunning tuxedo gown, designed by Christian Siriano, made a splash at last year's ceremony and sealed Porter's fate as a style star to watch.

The show's Twitter feed described Porter's shoot as, "an iconic day with an iconic person." Enough said.

Check out some behind the scenes photos from Billy's visit to Sesame Street below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You