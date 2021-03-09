Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo Will Appear on 'A GRAMMY Salute To The Sounds Of Change'

Just three days after the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards, the Recording Academy and CBS will present a new two-hour special, "A GRAMMY Salute To The Sounds Of Change," spotlighting the iconic songs that inspired social change and left an everlasting imprint on history.

Tony winners Cynthia Erivo and Billy Porter will appear alongside Yolanda Adams, Leon Bridges, Eric Church, D Smoke, Andra Day, Sheila E., Emily, Emilio, and Gloria Estefan, John Fogerty, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Terrace Martin, Brad Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, and Chris Stapleton.

The special will be hosted by three-time GRAMMY award winner Common. performing songs that have seen us through the darkest hours and greatest triumphs. Artists across genres will highlight the stories behind, and deliver personal interpretations of, the powerful music that inspired social justice and equality. Also, presenters from the worlds of entertainment, art and activism will look back at some of the most iconic GRAMMY performances and moments in history.



"A GRAMMY Salute To The Sounds Of Change" will broadcast on Wednesday, March 17, (9:00-11:00 p.m., ET/PT) and will also be available via livestream and on-demand on Paramount+, ViacomCBS' newest global streaming service.



"A GRAMMY Salute To The Sounds Of Change" is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay are executive producers. Chantel Sausedo and Rob Paine are producers. Adam Blackstone serves as the musical director.