Bid Today to Win a Loverly Trip to the Broadway Revival of MY FAIR LADY

See the classic My Fair Lady at Lincoln Center Theater from two of the best seats in the house! Then go backstage for a meet and greet with the star of the show Norbert Leo Butz.

Norbert Leo Butz credits include Thou Shalt Not (Tony Award nomination); Broadway: Big Fish, Dead Accounts, Catch Me If You Can(Tony Award), Enron, Speed-the-Plow, Is He Dead?, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Tony Award), Wicked, Rent; Off-Broadway: The Whirligig, How I Learned to Drive, Fifty Words, Buicks (Drama Desk nomination), Carousel (Carnegie Hall), The Last Five Years (Drama Desk nomination), Juno and the Paycock; Film: Better Living Through Chemistry, The English Teacher, Disconnect, Greetings from Tim Buckley, Higher Ground, Fair Game. TV: "Mercy Street," "Bloodline," "Blue Bloods," "The Good Wife," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Law & Order: SVU."

Donated by: Norbert Leo Butz

Mar 19, 2018 to Jul 06, 2018

Valid for 2 people.

This is a private meet and greet.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

Lot #1432802

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Cannot be transferred.

Based upon availability at the donor's discretion.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

Seat location will not be known in advance.

