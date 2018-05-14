Bid Now to Win a VIP Trip to the 2018 Tony Awards!

May. 14, 2018  

You and a guest will attend the 2018 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 10, 2018.

You will also have the opportunity to attend the after party at the Plaza Hotel.

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will host the 72nd Tony Awards, which recognizes achievements in Broadway Productions during the 2017-2018 season. The awards are given for Broadway productions and performances, and an award is given for regional theatre. Several discretionary non-competitive awards are also given, including a Special Tony Award, the Tony Honors for Excellence in Theatre, and the Isabelle Stevenson Award.

Donated by: CBS

Estimated Value: $2,500.00

  • Experience occurs on Jun 10, 2018.

  • Valid for 2 people.
  • Does not include a meet & greet.
  • Event does not include a meal.

