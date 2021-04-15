Bianca del Rio Joins the Cast of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE on The Broadway Cast Reunion Series

RuPaul's Drag Race superstar, Bianca Del Rio, and the West End stars of the hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie will visit The Broadway Cast Reunion Series online on Saturday, April 17th at 3 PM (EDT) / 12 PM (PDT) / 8 PM (BST).

Featuring Bianca Del Rio (Hugo/Loco Chanelle) Layton Williams (Jamie/Tour), Noah Thomas (Jamie/London), Melissa Jacques (Margaret), Hiba Elchikhe (Pritti), Dan Gillespie-Sells (Music) and Jonathan Butterell (Director).

The Broadway Cast Reunion Series gives audiences a chance to do what they may never have done before: visit "backstage" with the cast and hear personal, hilarious, unscripted stories and gossip - as the casts really let their hair down. Viewers can even ask questions via the chat feature!

Inspired by a true story, Everybody's Talking About Jamie is the award-winning hit musical that celebrates acceptance, belonging, the power of unconditional love of a mother for her child and how good life is when everybody is the best they can be. Jamie New is a 16-year-old from Sheffield, England who doesn't quite fit in. Supported by his brilliant, loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

Lee Lessack and Robert Bannon, the hosts of the weekly, hit online chat show, Quarantine, Cabaret and Cocktails, recently launched The Broadway Cast Reunion Series, giving audiences an opportunity to get close to Broadway during this unprecedented moratorium on in-person, live entertainment. The Series, which emerged as a hugely popular feature of Quarantine, Cabaret and Cocktails, their 50 week old Thursday evening show, is now available by subscription to venues and to single ticket buyers.

And what's up next? The Broadway and National Tour stars of the Tony Award winning revival of Lincoln Center Theater's My Fair Lady on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 5 PM Pacific / 8 PM Eastern. Featuring: Laura Benanti (Eliza Doolittle), Shereen Ahmed (Eliza/Tour), Rosemary Harris (Mrs. Higgins), Jordan Donica (Freddy Eynsford-Hill) and Sam Simahk (Freddy/Tour).

To purchase tickets and for more information about booking the series at your venue, visit: https://www.broadwaycastreunionseries.com.