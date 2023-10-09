Bianca Marroquin, Ali Stroker & More to Join Fifth Annual #LightUpMBC Live

The live streaming event will take place on October 13, 2023.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

Broadway and musical stars are aligning with METAvivor Research and Support for the fifth annual #LightUpMBC Live, a live streaming event taking place on Friday, October 13, 2023, National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day. During the event, over 275 landmarks across all 50 U.S. states, D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, England, Ireland and more in the distinctive MBC awareness colors of green, teal, and pink. Renowned celebrities, including Marc Roberge (O.A.R), Bianca Marroquin (Chicago), Tony Award winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!), Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), and others, will provide musical performances for this virtual extravaganza.

This global event, fueled by hundreds of #LightUpMBC ambassadors, seeks to raise vital awareness and funds for metastatic breast cancer research. With over 685,000 annual global deaths from this disease, a cure remains elusive.

#LightUpMBC Live will feature compelling MBC patient stories and musical performances to drive funds for MBC research.

Key participating locations include One World Trade Center, Niagara Falls, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge and Cork City Hall in Ireland. Iconic sports destinations such as Lincoln Financial Field, Caesars Superdome, Gillette Stadium, BC Place and Whataburger Field are also joining the cause.

Viewers can virtually attend the event on October 13th, starting at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT on LiveOne at: LiveOne - #LightUpMBC Live

Tami Eagle Bowling, MBC patient advocate, and Creator and Producer of #LightUpMBC Live stated, "For me and countless others facing MBC, research holds the key to extended moments with our loved ones - making every dollar raised crucial in the race against time."

Jamil Rivers, METAvivor President, urges donations for crucial stage IV MBC research, stating, "Metastatic breast cancer research is the only path to offering life extension for those living with this terminal disease."

For more information, to donate and view a list of participating landmarks, visit:
www.metavivor.org/LightUpMBC

About METAvivor:


METAvivor is a 501c3 non-profit organization that exclusively funds Stage 4 MBC research to transition the disease from terminal to chronic with a good quality of life for MBC patients. METAvivor puts 100% of donations toward Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer research. Follow our social channels Facebook @METAvivor and Instagram @METAvivor.

About #LightUpMBC:

#LightUpMBC is a global landmark campaign that is designed to educate, raise funds and shine a light on the critical need for research for Stage 4, metastatic breast cancer. This campaign is dedicated to the memory of Jessica Moore who passed away at the age of 36 and all lives lost to MBC. All net proceeds benefit METAvivor Research and Support. Follow our social channels Facebook @LightUpMBC and Instagram @LightUpMBC.

 



