Betty Buckley & More to be Featured on IRVING BERLIN: LOVE SONGS AND SUCH

ASCAP Award-winning writer/producer Chip Deffaa's new CD, "Irving Berlin: Love Songs and Such"--being released December 13th--features such Broadway and cabaret notables as Betty Buckley, Anita Gillette, Karen Mason, Stephen Bogardus, Steve Ross, Jon Peterson. Seth Sikes, Jeff Harnar, Jerry Dixon, Sarah Rice, Natalie Douglas, Giuseppe Bausilio, Ray DeMattis, Analise Scarpaci, Brian Letendre, Eric Comstock, Bobby Belfry, Matthew Nardozzi, Jack Corbin, Molly Ryan, Michael Townsend Wright, Joan Jaffe, Jed Peterson, Alec Deland, Keith Anderson, Luis Villabon, Dea Julien, Katherine Paulsen, Ryan Muska, Mark Dodici, Will Alvarado, and more, with music direction by Richard Danley. Grammy Award-winner Andy Stein is featured on violin.

The album, an outgrowth of shows that Deffaa has presented at the venerable 13th Street Theater (under the artistic direction of Joe Battista), features 28 noteworthy--and, in some cases, never-before-recorded--songs by Berlin. The album--available from Amazon, iTunes, Footlight Records etc. as either a physical CD or a digital download--may be pre-ordered HERE!

Widely considered the foremost living authority on Berlin's music, Deffaa has written six published shows about Berlin, and 15 of the 32 albums that he's produced are devoted to Berlin's music. Deffaa has produced more recordings of Berlin's music than anyone else living.

"Berlin's the most successful single songwriter in history," Deffaa notes. "In each of the Berlin albums I try to mix some old favorites we've gotten requests for with some 'unknown' numbers that have never been recorded. And we try to have just the right singer for each song. I'm honored to be able to include such masters of their craft as Tony Award-winner Betty Buckley, Karen Mason, Stephen Bogardus, Jeff Harnar, Brian Letendre, Keith Anderson, Steve Ross. Anita Gillette, who starred in Berlin's final Broadway musical and is an utter delight on this album, offers us a direct connection to the master himself.

"Broadway veteran Ray DeMattis brings a lifetime of experience to his rendition of 'When I Leave the World Behind.' But I'm no less proud of some our youngest singers, like Analise Scarpaci (currently appearing on Broadway in :"Mrs. Doubtfire") and Matthew Nardozzi (who's won a "Young Entertainers Award" in Hollywood for his work with me), who sing beautifully some never-before-recorded Berlin ballads. Jon Peterson dazzles with his tap-dancing as well as his singing. And Jack Corbin, who's got one of the loveliest voices of any younger singer, is really an artist-to-watch."

The performers on the album range in age from about 18 to 85. "I want to present a sampling of the talent out there. The album includes jazz/cabaret artists--like Eric Comstock and Molly Ryan--I've enjoyed for years. The peerless Steve Ross--whom the New York Times calls 'The Crown Prince of Cabaret'--performs Berlin waltzes, aching with longing, as only he can. Natalie Douglas offers the best--and most heartfelt--version of Berlin's 'Yiddisha Nightingale' I've ever heard. Completing this album during the pandemic was not easy. But I'm grateful that we're got some some of the best singers around interpreting these timeless songs. We want to do right by Mr. Berlin. This album has the strongest lineup of any of the 32 albums I've released to date. So many of my favorite artists are here."

Slau Halatyn is the recording engineer for the album. Frank Avellino did graphic design. Steve Garrin, Tyler DuBoys, and Jesse D. Riehl share production credits. The album is dedicated to Betty Buckley. The official release will be in two weeks. But copies may be pre-ordered now HERE.