Betty Buckley-Led HELLO, DOLLY! Tour Will Makes Stops in LA, Chicago & More; Full Itinerary Announced!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Betty Buckley will star in the first national tour of Hello, Dolly!, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival, beginning October 2, 2018 in the Connor Palace at Cleveland's Playhouse Square. The full tour itinerary is as follows:
Cleveland, OH USA
Oct 2 - Oct 21
Connor Palace
Chicago, IL USA
Oct 23 - Nov 17
Oriental Theatre
Miami, FL USA
Nov 20 - Nov 25
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County
Orlando, FL USA
Nov 27 - Dec 2
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Tampa, FL USA
Dec 4 - Dec 9
David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts
West Palm Beach, FL USA
Dec 11 - Dec 16
Raymond F. Kravis Center For The Performing Arts
Tempe, AZ USA
Jan 8, 2019 - Jan 13, 2019
ASU Gammage
San Diego, CA USA
Jan 15, 2019 - Jan 20, 2019
San Diego Civic Theatre
Costa Mesa, CA USA
Jan 22, 2019 - Jan 27, 2019
Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Los Angeles, CA USA
Jan 29, 2019 - Feb 17, 2019
Pantages Theatre - Los Angeles
San Francisco, CA USA
Feb 19, 2019 - Mar 17, 2019
Golden Gate Theatre
Las Vegas, NV USA
Mar 19, 2019 - Mar 24, 2019
The Smith Center
Denver, CO USA
Mar 27, 2019 - Apr 7, 2019
Buell Theatre
Des Moines, IA USA
Apr 9, 2019 - Apr 14, 2019
Des Moines Civic Center
Minneapolis, MN USA
Apr 16, 2019 - Apr 28, 2019
Orpheum Theatre - Minneapolis
Nashville, TN USA
Apr 30, 2019 - May 5, 2019
Andrew Jackson Hall At Tennessee Performing Arts Center
Columbus, OH USA
May 7, 2019 - May 12, 2019
Ohio Theatre
Louisville, KY USA
May 14, 2019 - May 19, 2019
Kentucky Center For The Performing Arts
Durham, NC USA
May 21, 2019 - May 26, 2019
Durham Performing Arts Center
Greenville, SC USA
May 28, 2019 - Jun 2, 2019
Peace Center For The Performing Arts
Washington, DC USA
Jun 4, 2019 - Jul 7, 2019
Opera House (DC)
Charlotte, NC USA
Jul 9, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019
Belk Theater
Dallas, TX USA
Jul 17, 2019 - Jul 28, 2019
Music Hall At Fair Park
Boston, MA USA
Aug 6, 2019 - Aug 18, 2019
Opera House (MA)
Ms. Buckley, dubbed "The Voice of Broadway," joins the astonishing list of show business luminaries who have inhabited the role, including Carol Channing, Pearl Bailey, Phyllis Diller, Betty Grable, Martha Raye, Ginger Rogers, Ethel Merman, in her last appearance on Broadway, Mary Martin, who led the West End company, and most recently in this celebrated new production, Bette Midler, Donna Murphy, and Bernadette Peters.
Led by four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, the entire creative team of the Broadway production will reprise their roles for the national tour of Hello, Dolly!, including four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Andy Einhorn (Music Direction), Tony Award winner Larry Hochman (Orchestrations), Tony Award winner Don Pippin (Vocal Arrangements), David Chase (Dance Arrangements), and Telsey + Company (Casting).
This Hello, Dolly!, the first new production of the classic musical (based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker) to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, pays tribute to the work of its original director/choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.