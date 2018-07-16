Betty Buckley-Led HELLO, DOLLY! Tour Will Makes Stops in LA, Chicago & More; Full Itinerary Announced!

Click Here for More Articles on HELLO, DOLLY!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Betty Buckley will star in the first national tour of Hello, Dolly!, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival, beginning October 2, 2018 in the Connor Palace at Cleveland's Playhouse Square. The full tour itinerary is as follows:

Cleveland, OH USA

Oct 2 - Oct 21

Connor Palace

Chicago, IL USA

Oct 23 - Nov 17

Oriental Theatre

Miami, FL USA

Nov 20 - Nov 25

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

Orlando, FL USA

Nov 27 - Dec 2

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Tampa, FL USA

Dec 4 - Dec 9

David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts

West Palm Beach, FL USA

Dec 11 - Dec 16

Raymond F. Kravis Center For The Performing Arts

Tempe, AZ USA

Jan 8, 2019 - Jan 13, 2019

ASU Gammage

San Diego, CA USA

Jan 15, 2019 - Jan 20, 2019

San Diego Civic Theatre

Costa Mesa, CA USA

Jan 22, 2019 - Jan 27, 2019

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Los Angeles, CA USA

Jan 29, 2019 - Feb 17, 2019

Pantages Theatre - Los Angeles

San Francisco, CA USA

Feb 19, 2019 - Mar 17, 2019

Golden Gate Theatre

Las Vegas, NV USA

Mar 19, 2019 - Mar 24, 2019

The Smith Center

Denver, CO USA

Mar 27, 2019 - Apr 7, 2019

Buell Theatre

Des Moines, IA USA

Apr 9, 2019 - Apr 14, 2019

Des Moines Civic Center

Minneapolis, MN USA

Apr 16, 2019 - Apr 28, 2019

Orpheum Theatre - Minneapolis

Nashville, TN USA

Apr 30, 2019 - May 5, 2019

Andrew Jackson Hall At Tennessee Performing Arts Center

Columbus, OH USA

May 7, 2019 - May 12, 2019

Ohio Theatre

Louisville, KY USA

May 14, 2019 - May 19, 2019

Kentucky Center For The Performing Arts

Durham, NC USA

May 21, 2019 - May 26, 2019

Durham Performing Arts Center

Greenville, SC USA

May 28, 2019 - Jun 2, 2019

Peace Center For The Performing Arts

Washington, DC USA

Jun 4, 2019 - Jul 7, 2019

Opera House (DC)

Charlotte, NC USA

Jul 9, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019

Belk Theater



Dallas, TX USA

Jul 17, 2019 - Jul 28, 2019

Music Hall At Fair Park

Boston, MA USA

Aug 6, 2019 - Aug 18, 2019

Opera House (MA)

Ms. Buckley, dubbed "The Voice of Broadway," joins the astonishing list of show business luminaries who have inhabited the role, including Carol Channing, Pearl Bailey, Phyllis Diller, Betty Grable, Martha Raye, Ginger Rogers, Ethel Merman, in her last appearance on Broadway, Mary Martin, who led the West End company, and most recently in this celebrated new production, Bette Midler, Donna Murphy, and Bernadette Peters.

Led by four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, the entire creative team of the Broadway production will reprise their roles for the national tour of Hello, Dolly!, including four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Andy Einhorn (Music Direction), Tony Award winner Larry Hochman (Orchestrations), Tony Award winner Don Pippin (Vocal Arrangements), David Chase (Dance Arrangements), and Telsey + Company (Casting).

This Hello, Dolly!, the first new production of the classic musical (based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker) to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, pays tribute to the work of its original director/choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

