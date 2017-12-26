Beth Leavel To Lead The Muny's Production of GYPSY

BroadwayWorld has learned that Beth Leavel will lead The Muny's production of GYPSY as Mama Rose! The production will feature direction by Rob Ruggiero, choreography by Ralph Perkins, and music direction by James Moore.

Leavel received Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and L.A. Drama Critics Circle Awards for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone. She's currently on stage in Annie at the Paper Mill Playhouse through December 31st.

Broadway credits also include Mrs. Adams in Bandstand (Paper Mill Playhouse), Florence Greenberg in Baby It's You (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations),Elf, Mamma Mia!, Young Frankenstein, 42nd Street (revival), Crazy for You, The Civil War, Show Boat, and Anytime Annie (her debut) in 42nd Street. Last year she starred in the world premiere of The Prom at ALLIANCE THEATRE in Atlanta. Numerous Off Broadway and regional theater productions (including Boeing-Boeing at Paper Mill), commercials, and television appearances.

Regarded by many theater professionals as the greatest musical ever created, GYPSY is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters' success... while secretly yearning for her own. Set all across America in the 1920's, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, Arthur Laurents' landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart, and sophistication.

The celebrated score, by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim (book by Arthur Laurents), boasts one glorious hit after another, including: "Let Me Entertain You," "Some People," "You'll Never Get Away from Me," "If Momma Was Married," "All I Need Is the Girl," "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "You Gotta Get A Gimmick," "Small World" and "Together Wherever We Go.".

The 2018 Muny season schedule includes: Jerome Robbins' Broadway (June 11 - 17), The Wiz (June 19 - 25), Singin' in the Rain (June 27 - July 3), Jersey Boys (July 9 - 16), Annie (July 18 - 25), Gypsy (July 27 - August 2) and Meet Me In St. Louis (August 4 - 12).

The Muny's mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation's largest outdoor musical theatre, we produce seven world-class musicals each year and welcome over 350,000 theatregoers over our nine-week season. Now celebrating 100 seasons in St. Louis, The Muny remains one of the premier institutions in musical theatre. For more information about The Muny, visit muny.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles