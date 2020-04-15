Berliner Ensemble's THE TIN DRUM is Now Streaming

The Berliner Ensemble's The Tin Drum is currently streaming with English sub-titles, beginning on Friday 10 April at 6pm. The stream continues for just one week only, through Friday 17 April.

To watch the production, visit berliner-ensemble.de/be-on-demand.

Starring: Nico Holonics as Oskar Matzerath

Direction: Oliver Reese

Stage: Daniel Wollenzin

Costumes: Laura Krack

Music: Jörg Gollasch

Light: Steffen Heinke

Dramaturgy: Sibylle Baschung

Synopsis:

Oskar Matzerath recognizes the world as a universal disaster - and rejects it. Only the tin drum promised by his mother opens up an acceptable survival perspective for him: the form of existence as a drummer, a grotesque existence as an artist with ambivalent motivations and effects. So on his third birthday, Oskar decides not to grow, but to watch and drum. From a frog's perspective, he describes the emergence of fascist thought and action, reports of adultery and pogrom night, combines private history with contemporary history. He is a witness, at the same time an outsider and a participant in a world in which a break in civilization like the Holocaust is possible.

Günter Grass felt not guilty, but responsible for the horror that was committed in the German name throughout his life. "The Tin Drum" is also an attempt to make the mechanisms of your own seduction transparent. Despite all the controversy surrounding the novel and Nobel Prize winner Günter Grass, the text is still considered a milestone in post-war German literature. Director Oliver Reese tells the story of the eternal drummer in a version tailored to the perspective of the main character.

Photo Credit: Birgit Hupfeld





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You