Ben Vereen and Dan Watt Donate Proceeds From Single To Actors Fund

Producer Dan Watt and Tony winner Ben Vereen have decided to donate the 2020 proceeds from Ben's single "What a Wonderful World" to the Actor's Fund.

Ben states, "The arts is the one thing that carries us through all things so please support the Actors Fund for arts sake."

"I have been friends with Rosie O'Donnell for many years," Watt said. "Since Ben is appearing, it just seems the perfect fit for us to add our support and he wholeheartedly agreed."

The Rosie O'Donnell Show is back for one night only, raising money for The Actors Fund during a time when the Broadway shutdown and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has put many in the entertainment community in need. Joining O'Donnell on Sunday, March 22 at 7PM ET are bandleader John McDaniel and a lineup of Broadway artists.

Grammy Award and two-time Emmy Award winner John McDaniel, the original Music Director/Composer/Producer of "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," will also return.

McDaniel says, "The first time I ever became aware of Ben was when I wore out my original recording of PIPPIN. His unique style commanded my attention and I've been hooked ever since. The Actors' Fund needs our help right now, so anything you can give is most appreciated."

Rosie states, "In this time of tremendous need, it's our turn to give back. There is no better way to support the theatre community than via the Actors' Fund and with a lineup like this, I dare you not to tune in."

Ben's version of "What a Wonderful World" can be purchased at: https://www.amazon.com/What-a-Wonderful-World/dp/B0774SPHKM

You can also make a tax-deductible donation at, give.actorsfund.org/Rosie.





