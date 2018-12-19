Ben Vereen Joins the Cast of BET's TALES

Grace Byers, Debbi Morgan, Ben Vereen, Elisabeth Rohm, model Chasity Saunders and multi-platinum recording artist Rick Ross have been casted in "My Life" episode of Irv Gotti's TALES Season 2.

Directed by veteran actress Tasha Smith(Why Did I Get Married, Daddies Little Girls, Star, Power), "My Life" will bring to life Mary J. Blige's iconic song in a new light in the episode featuring Grace Byers as lead character "Edie."

Other episodes in the season will include Bella Thorne, Brandon Thomas Lee, Scarface, Steve Harris and DeRay Davis.

Tales, scripted anthology series transforming the lyrics of hip hop's greatest hits into captivating visual narratives, will return to BET Networks for a second season starting April 23, 2019. Each week, one of nine iconic songs will be distilled to its thematic essence and retold through the visionary mind of Irv "Gotti" Lorenzo. Love, murder, and a whole lot of hip hop will bring new life to songs.

The series began filming season two in Atlanta, in September. To date the series has signed on to 9 episodes including; Nas' "I Gave You Power," Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow," Lauryn Hill's "Ex Factor," Geto Boys' "Mind Playing Tricks on Me," Migo's "Slippery," Mary J. Blige's "My Life," Lil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Life," and Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's "Deep Cover."

Created and executive produced by pioneering hip-hop hit maker, Irv "Gotti" Lorenzo and his Visionary Ideas Production Company alongside executive producers Ron Robinson and Robert Munic(Empire, Star, Fighting) and producers Darcell Lawrence, John Bryant and Sonny Lorenzo. The series has enlisted Joshua Butler(Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, The Magicians, Shadowhunters), Erik White (50 Central, Tales S:1), Benny Boom(NCIS: Los Angeles, Black Lighting, The Quad), Tasha Smith(Why Did I Get Married, Daddies Little Girls, Star, Power), Robert Munic (Empire), and Nefertite Nguvu to direct episodes throughout the series. Writers will include Benjamin Moore, Leah Keith, Adam Wiesen, Patrick Coker, John Barcheski, Michael Cobain, and Leah Benavides.

In addition to his award-winning turn in Pippin, Ben Vereen's Broadway career is studded with starring roles in Chicago, Fosse, Jesus Christ Superstar, Wicked, Hair, I'm Not Rappaport, Jelly's Last Jam, Sweet Charity, Chicago, A Christmas Carol To name a few. He has appeared in many feature films, co-starring with Chris Rock in Top Five, Richard Gere in Time Out of Mind, and Laverne Cox in The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Vereen also appeared in Funny Lady, All That Jazz, Idlewild, Why Do Fools Fall in Love, and others.

His memorable television roles include Chicken George in "ROOTS" and Louis Armstrong in "Louis Armstrong - Chicago Style." He has also made guest appearances on "Hot In Cleveland," "How I Met Your Mother," "Grey's Anatomy," "NCIS," and "Law and Order: Criminal Intent."

Ben can currently be seen in season 1 and 2 of Amazon's hit TV series SNEAKY PETE. He recently guest starred on both the new MAGNUM P.I. on CBS, and is recurring on STAR on FOX.

