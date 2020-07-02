Ben Stiller To Share Family Memories and Behind-The-Scenes Stories On STARS IN THE HOUSE

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that Ben Stiller will join them LIVE for a very special edition of "Stars In The House," streaming Tuesday, July 7th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com. Stiller will reminisce on growing up with his legendary parents and his own impressive career as an actor and director in support of The Actors Fund. Fans tuning in will be able to interact with Stiller in real time, ask questions, and donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read on air. And of course, like all episodes of "Stars in the House" - there will be LIVE music!

Ben Stiller joins the incredible lineup of luminaries that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise money for The Actors Fund to help entertainment professionals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jason Alexander, Sean Hayes, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Jeremy Jordan, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Billy Porter and Annette Bening are just some of the stars who have joined since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Mondays-Saturdays at 8 PM ET and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

