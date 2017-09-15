Ben Platt and Gavin Creel to Headline The Performing Arts Project's 5th Annual 'LET ME TRY THAT AGAIN' Benefit

Tony Award winners Gavin Creel, Ben Platt and their Broadway friends will relive their terrible performances in the 5th annual benefit for The Performing Arts Project at Feinstein's/54 Below on October 15th.

Susan Blackwell hosts Let Me Try That Again: Take 5, an evening of fabulous performers sharing their most embarrassing moments onstage and then redeeming themselves by recreating that moment. At the end of the evening, the audience will vote on the star performer who most redeemed themselves through their efforts that night.

"This benefit is to remind us all that we all have failed. And failed miserably; in my case in particular," says event co-founder Steven Pasquale. "But it's also to remind us about persistence, and focus, and moving forward. And about recognizing how important it is to not take ourselves too seriously. It will be a crazy fun night." More performers will be added in the coming weeks.

Let Me Try That Again: Take 5 is an annual benefit for The Performing Arts Project: a not-for-profit organization that provides vibrant theatrical training to a generation of young performers. The Performing Arts Project offers dynamic and constantly evolving annual programming, the cornerstone of which are their summer intensives. Funds raised during this benefit will go directly towards scholarships and student programming.

For tickets, visit 54below.com/events/let-try-take-5-hosted-susan-blackwell.

