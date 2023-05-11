Ben Platt Signs With Interscope Records For Future Music Releases

The new deal provides Platt the opportunity to sign and develop artists on his own imprint.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date
The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES Photo 2 The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 3 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
Photos: The 2023 Tony Award Nominees Meet the Press! Photo 4 Photos: The 2023 Tony Award Nominees Meet the Press!

Photos: The 2023 Tony Award Nominees Meet the Press!

Tony, GRAMMY and Emmy Award winning artist Ben Platt has signed a new record deal with Interscope Records!

Nominated for a Tony Award this year for his performance as Leo Frank in the hit Broadway revival of Parade, a musical which has been nominated for six Tony's in all, Platt is currently working on new music which upon its completion will be released via Interscope Records. As part of the deal, Platt will have the ability to sign and develop artists on his own imprint.

"Ben is an extraordinary artist in every way," said John Janick, Chairman and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M. "He's as comfortable on a Broadway stage as he is headlining Madison Square Garden. We're so excited to have him on the label and are looking forward to working with him and his team on his future releases."

Ben Platt commented: "I am over the moon to be joining the unparalleled Interscope family! John Janick, Steve Berman, Sam Riback, Michele An and the entire team have already been such wonderful, deeply creative collaborators on our Parade and Theater Camp albums, and I so look forward to teaming up on my next solo record and on many projects of all kinds to come."

Other artists signed to Interscope include Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Maroon 5, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, and more.

Platt has released two albums previously - 2019's Sing To Me and 2021's Reverie. He completed a hugely successful solo tour last year which saw him headlining sellout crowds at such important venues as The Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden and others.

"I'm thrilled for Ben's future recorded music to be coming out on Interscope, a label known for its roster of culture moving iconic artists," said Adam Mersel who manages Platt. "We're looking forward to working alongside John, Steve Berman and the entire IGA team on the next phase of Ben's career."

Platt won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his groundbreaking performance as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen and later went on to reprise his role in the Universal film adaptation alongside Julianne Moore and Amy Adams.

Ben starred in the highly popular Netflix series by Ryan Murphy, The Politician where he served as the executive producer on the series - his performance in Season 1 earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and the show received a nomination for Best Comedy.

Additionally, Platt began filming alongside Beanie Feldstein, Merrily We Roll Along which will be shot over a 20-year period, directed by Richard Linklater. Last fall, Platt was seen in the Amazon film, The People We Hate at The Wedding alongside Allison Janney and Kristen Bell. Other film and TV highlights include Pitch Perfect 1 & 2, Ricky & the Flash, The Premise and a guest appearance on Will & Grace.

In 2021 Interscope Records released the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Original Motion Picture Soundtrack album which was nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Photo by Bartek Szmigulski



RELATED STORIES

Vosk, Spector, Louderman, and More Will Lead CHESS at the Muny Photo
Vosk, Spector, Louderman, and More Will Lead CHESS at the Muny

The Muny announced that Jessica Vosk, Jarrod Spector, John Riddle, Rodney Hicks, Tally Sessions, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Taylor Louderman will star in The Muny premiere of Chess, July 5-11, 2023.

AN EVENING WITH L MORGAN LEE Set for May 26 at MCC Photo
AN EVENING WITH L MORGAN LEE Set for May 26 at MCC

National Queer Theater (NQT) and Musical Theatre Factory (MTF) present An Evening with L Morgan Lee, in partnership with Carnegie Hall, at the Newman Mills Theater at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

Photos: See Portraits of the ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Cast Photo
Photos: See Portraits of the ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Cast

You can now see First Look Character Portraits for Once Upon A One More Time, the new Broadway musical powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears!

Jordan Litz To Assume the Role of Fiyero in WICKED This Month Photo
Jordan Litz To Assume the Role of 'Fiyero' in WICKED This Month

Jordan Litz will join the Broadway company of Wicked in the role of Fiyero, beginning performances on Tuesday, May 16th at Broadway’s Gershwin Theatre. Learn how to purchase tickets to Wicked!


From This Author - Michael Major

SEVENDUST Unleashes New Single 'Everything'SEVENDUST Unleashes New Single 'Everything'
Video: Apple Debuts FOUNDATION Season Two TeaserVideo: Apple Debuts FOUNDATION Season Two Teaser
Thys Nortje Releases Debut Single 'Skryf'Thys Nortje Releases Debut Single 'Skryf'
Ben Platt Signs With Interscope Records For Future Music ReleasesBen Platt Signs With Interscope Records For Future Music Releases

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life Video
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert Video
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU