Ben Platt Signs With Interscope Records For Future Music Releases

Tony, GRAMMY and Emmy Award winning artist Ben Platt has signed a new record deal with Interscope Records!

Nominated for a Tony Award this year for his performance as Leo Frank in the hit Broadway revival of Parade, a musical which has been nominated for six Tony's in all, Platt is currently working on new music which upon its completion will be released via Interscope Records. As part of the deal, Platt will have the ability to sign and develop artists on his own imprint.

"Ben is an extraordinary artist in every way," said John Janick, Chairman and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M. "He's as comfortable on a Broadway stage as he is headlining Madison Square Garden. We're so excited to have him on the label and are looking forward to working with him and his team on his future releases."

Ben Platt commented: "I am over the moon to be joining the unparalleled Interscope family! John Janick, Steve Berman, Sam Riback, Michele An and the entire team have already been such wonderful, deeply creative collaborators on our Parade and Theater Camp albums, and I so look forward to teaming up on my next solo record and on many projects of all kinds to come."

Other artists signed to Interscope include Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Maroon 5, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, and more.

Platt has released two albums previously - 2019's Sing To Me and 2021's Reverie. He completed a hugely successful solo tour last year which saw him headlining sellout crowds at such important venues as The Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden and others.

"I'm thrilled for Ben's future recorded music to be coming out on Interscope, a label known for its roster of culture moving iconic artists," said Adam Mersel who manages Platt. "We're looking forward to working alongside John, Steve Berman and the entire IGA team on the next phase of Ben's career."

Platt won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his groundbreaking performance as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen and later went on to reprise his role in the Universal film adaptation alongside Julianne Moore and Amy Adams.

Ben starred in the highly popular Netflix series by Ryan Murphy, The Politician where he served as the executive producer on the series - his performance in Season 1 earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and the show received a nomination for Best Comedy.

Additionally, Platt began filming alongside Beanie Feldstein, Merrily We Roll Along which will be shot over a 20-year period, directed by Richard Linklater. Last fall, Platt was seen in the Amazon film, The People We Hate at The Wedding alongside Allison Janney and Kristen Bell. Other film and TV highlights include Pitch Perfect 1 & 2, Ricky & the Flash, The Premise and a guest appearance on Will & Grace.

In 2021 Interscope Records released the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Original Motion Picture Soundtrack album which was nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Photo by Bartek Szmigulski