Ben Platt Joins FX Anthology Series THE PREMISE; See a First Look Image Here!

Tony winner Ben Platt has joined the star-studded cast of the upcoming FX anthology series The Premise, from executive producer B.J. Novak.

The just announced cast also includes Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Dae Kim, Lola Kirke, Soko, Jermaine Fowler, Ayo Edebiri, and Eric Lange; previously announced ensemble members include Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, Jon Bernthal, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Ed Asner, George Wallace, Boyd Holbrook and Beau Bridges.

The Premise will use comedy to engage with the biggest issues of our unprecedented modern era, according to Deadline. It will premiere on FX and Hulu on September 16.

Platt will appear in the episode called "Social Justice Sex Tape." A first look image has ben released along with the announcement - see it here:

When a white, woke, twenty-something ally to social justice causes (Ben Platt) discovers video evidence of a disputed police incident in the background of his highly embarrassing sex tape, a savvy young lawyer (Ayo Edebiri) and her mentor (Tracee Ellis Ross) strategize on how to best use the tape and witness to save an innocent man (Jermaine Fowler) from prison.

Benjamin Platt is an American actor, singer, and songwriter. He made his Broadway debut in The Book of Mormon and later starred in Dear Evan Hansen, receiving multiple accolades for his performance as the title character, including the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

Platt's film credits include Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2, Ricki and the Flash, Run This Town, and Drunk Parents. Since 2019, he has starred in the Netflix comedy-drama series The Politician, for which he was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor - Television Series Musical or Comedy.

In 2017, Platt signed with Atlantic Records and released his album, Sing to Me Instead. In May 2020, a concert film, titled Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall, debuted on Netflix.

Platt will reprise his role as Evan Hansen in the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. It will be released on September 24, 2021.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Moran/FX