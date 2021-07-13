Ben Platt Announces Sophomore Album 'Reverie'

Ben Platt has just announced his sophomore album, Reverie, out on August 13.

"I hate hyperbole, but this record is honestly my favorite thing of any kind that I've ever made, and I've been dying to share it with you," said Platt on Twitter.

He also teased a new single, which will be available on Friday.

His debut album, Sing to Me Instead, was released in March 2019. He recently released a new single, titled Imagine, which you can listen to here.

i am over the moon to announce that my second album 'Reverie' is out August 13! pre-order/pre-save it starting Friday to hear my next single. i hate hyperbole, but this record is honestly my favorite thing of any kind that I've ever made, and I've been dying to share it with you. pic.twitter.com/J7W4hOYE5s - Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) July 13, 2021

Ben Platt is an American actor, singer, and songwriter. He made his Broadway debut in The Book of Mormon and later starred in Dear Evan Hansen, receiving multiple accolades for his performance as the title character, including the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

Platt's film credits include Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2, Ricki and the Flash, Run This Town, and Drunk Parents. Since 2019, he has starred in the Netflix comedy-drama series The Politician, for which he was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor - Television Series Musical or Comedy.

In 2017, Platt signed with Atlantic Records and released his album, Sing to Me Instead. In May 2020, a concert film, titled Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall, debuted on Netflix.

Platt will reprise his role as Evan Hansen in the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. It will be released on September 24, 2021.