Behind the Rainbow Flag: Ken Page Tells His Coming Out Story and Encourages Everyone to Remember Where Pride Came From

BroadwayWorld is celebrating Pride Month with Behind the Rainbow Flag. This series will feature theatre artists, who are members of the LGTBQ+ community sharing their stories, advice, or other pieces related to their identity.

In the exclusive video below, Ken Page shared his coming out story, and encouraged people of all ages to remember where Pride came from.

In addition to his video, Page also shared a message on inspiration to all who continue to fight for LGBTQ+ rights. Read it below.

Hello Brothers and Sisters. These are troubled times and yet I think we can and should celebrate PRIDE. I am sixty-six years old and I have lived through a lot in those years. Sometimes it's hard to realize that I am among the seniors of our LGBTQ+ community. It seems only a few years ago that I was a wide eyed twenty-one year old walking into a GAY bar for the first time. At any rate, I celebrate how and why we officially stepped out of the shadows all those years ago at Stonewall. That event made it easier for my generation who were a little younger to step into the light instead of the shadows. I celebrate who fought and for what. I think we all know that the fight is not over. Now we must fight to keep the strides we have made. Don't forget those many we lost in the Aids Pandemic as we cope with our new one. It's no secret that the African American community has a ways to go in acceptance of it's LBGTQ+ children. Let us march, protest, pray and fight for that recognition as we look for truth and justice because we know ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER. Let's continue to welcome our supporters and advocates in this time of change. If the "children" at Stonewall could do it, we can do it ! Stay safe, stay fabulous and KEEP YOUR FACE TO THE LIGHT !!!!

