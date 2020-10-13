Beanie Feldstein, Regina King, Phoebe Bridgers & More Appeared at RBG Rally 'Honor Her Wish'

Cultural figures gathered for a special digital tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy.

On Monday evening, leaders from politics, entertainment, and culture gathered for a special digital tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy and joined in calling for the Senate to honor Justice Ginsburg's dying wish by postponing consideration of any Supreme Court nominee until after the election.

The event included original performances by Jon Batiste, Phoebe Bridgers, Kesha, Margo Price, Resistance Revival Chorus, Teyana Taylor, and Hayley Williams. A Thank You RBG montage featured leaders from across the progressive movement as well as entertainers and cultural leaders.

Participants spoke out about Justice Ginsburg's legacy and the need to honor her wish by delaying consideration of any Supreme Court nominee until after the January inauguration:

Miley Cyrus: "The courts did not see or acknowledge gender discrimination. But Ruth saw it. And with time, as a young lawyer arguing before the Supreme Court who went on to help start the Women's Rights Project at the ACLU, she made others see it too."

Demi Lovato: "President Trump and Republican Senators are trying to jam through a new justice who would undo so much of what Justice Ginsburg fought for. They're doing it against precedent, before the American people get their say this November, and against the wishes of Justice Ginsburg herself."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "If Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans ram this nomination through, it is our duty to explore every option we have to restore the Court's credibility and integrity -- every option."

Stacey Abrams: "Justice Ginsburg's fight continues. ... We know that the fight to have the right to vote continues, but I know we're going to win that fight because of the work done by women like Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg."

Regina King: "Let's ask ourselves, what would Ruth do? The answer is keep fighting."

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand: "Your ability to ACCESS HEALTH care, to marry the person you love, and to live in this country are on the line. Your rights hang in the balance. Your voice should not be silenced. Together, we must carry out Justice Ginsburg's legacy. And in the face of this injustice, we must dissent."

Rep. Ayanna Pressley: "We are all better thanks for [Ginsburg's] unrelenting fight for an equitable and more just world. ... Republicans in the White House and the Senate are shamefully attempting to rush through a dangerous, far-right nominee in what can only be called a sham and illegitimate process."

Audra McDonald: Our bench needs to continue to create an opportunity to uphold our democracy and reflect our nation as we evolve to reflect our diversity. We've gone over 230 years without a Black woman ever serving on the Supreme Court. And yet in the current session we hear arguments that directly and disproportionately impact that demographic.

Secretary Hillary Clinton: "If they insist on rushing this nomination through, we should make sure that they hear from all of us. This is a moment for us to dissent against President Trump's and Mitch McConnell's desire to push through the confirmation of a successor before Election Day."

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "As the confirmation battle moves, we are here tonight with a message: honor her wish. Let the people decide who should make this next lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court. If you don't, we will hold you accountable."

The event featured remarks and performances by the following:

