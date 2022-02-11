Baz Bamigboye to Step Down From The Daily Mail; Will Join Deadline Later This Year

Baz Bamigboye will be leaving The Daily Mail in March after nearly 40 years with the company. He will be joining Deadline later in the year as a columnist and international editor at large.

Bamigboye tweeted:

Sad to be leaving the Daily Mail but thrilled to be joining Mike Fleming and the top team at Deadline. Btw, covering theatre is part of the deal. https://t.co/tGLGnDfEzW - Baz Bamigboye ? (@BazBam) February 11, 2022

An entertainment columnist for The Daily Mail, Bamigboye was named show business reporter of the year by the British Press Awards in 2003, and received a British Independent Film Awards' Special Jury Prize in 2009.

"I've known Baz for decades and this isn't the first time we tried to bring his talents to Deadline," said co-editor Mike Fleming Jr. "We are glad this is happening now, as we lean in to growing our international footprint. We already have a team of stellar international reporters - as evidenced by our dominant coverage in Berlin right now - and adding a branded columnist to the mix is an important step for us. Nobody is as good in a room full of stars as Baz, who knows and has a cordial relationship with what seems like every single one of them. The affable Brit will fit right in with our culture and we look forward to all of the breaking news and compelling stories he'll be bringing our readers."