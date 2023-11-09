Bartlett Sher to Direct J.T. Rogers' CORRUPTION at Lincoln Center Theater

Lincoln Center Theater will present CORRUPTION, a new play by J.T. Rogers, directed by Bartlett Sher. CORRUPTION will begin previews Thursday, February 15, 2024, and open on Monday, March 11, 2024, at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65 Street).



Based on the book Dial M for Murdoch: News Corporation and The Corruption of Britain by Tom Watson and Martin Hickman, CORRUPTION tells the story behind the story of the phone hacking scandal that engulfed Rupert Murdoch’s media empire in 2011, stunning the world and upending British politics. When Parliament member Tom Watson is maliciously smeared by the newspapers of Murdoch’s News International, he decides to fight back - taking on its larger-than-life leader Rebekah Brooks. But what he uncovers is far more insidious than he ever imagined. As Watson and a small band of journalists, lawyers, and politicians struggle to expose the endemic criminality at the heart of this media monolith, they risk their careers and, at times, their very lives. Epic in scope and often startlingly funny, CORRUPTION tells a true-life David and Goliath story of ordinary men and women trying to find a way to save their democracy before it’s too late.



CORRUPTION will have sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Justin Ellington, and projections by 59 Productions/Benjamin Pearcy and Brad Peterson. Theresa Flanagan will be the Stage Manager. Casting will be announced at a later date.



J.T. Rogers

(Playwright). LCT: Oslo (which played both the Mitzi E. Newhouse and Vivian Beaumont theaters at Lincoln Center Theater; then at the National Theatre, London; and in the West End), Blood and Gifts (also National Theatre, London; and La Jolla Playhouse). His additional plays include One Giant Leap: The Apollo 11 Moon Landing, 50 Years On (New York Times/Town Hall), and The Overwhelming (National Theatre; UK tour with London’s Out of Joint; Roundabout Theatre Company). For Oslo, Rogers received the 2017 Tony, New York Critics Circle, Outer Critics, Drama Desk, Drama League, Lortel, and Obie awards; and was nominated for the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Play. He has received a Guggenheim fellowship, three New York Foundation for the Arts fellowships, and is the recipient of the 2017 Irwin Piscator Award in recognition of his body of work. Rogers wrote the HBO film of “Oslo,” which was nominated for an Emmy for Best TV Movie and won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Movie for Television. Additionally, Rogers is the creator, writer, and showrunner for “Tokyo Vice,” currently streaming on Max. His plays are published by TCG Books and Dramatist Play Service, and his essays have appeared in the The New York Times, The Guardian, New Statesman, and American Theatre. He holds an honorary doctorate from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.



Bartlett Sher

(Director). LCT: South Pacific (Tony Award; also, London, Australia); My Fair Lady (also London, National Tour), Oslo (Tony Award for Best Play; also London), The King and I (Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical; also London, Tokyo), Awake and Sing! (Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play), Golden Boy, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, The Light in the Piazza (all Tony Award nominations); Camelot; Intimate Apparel; Blood and Gifts; Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. Broadway: Pictures from Home, To Kill a Mockingbird (Tony nom; also, London, National Tour), Fiddler on the Roof (also National Tour), The Bridges of Madison County. Off-Broadway: Cymbeline (Callaway Award); Waste (Obie Award); Don Juan, Pericles (TFANA, BAM). Previously Artistic Director of Seattle's Intiman Theatre (2000-2009), Company Director for the Guthrie Theater and Associate Artistic Director at Hartford Stage. Founding member of SRO Productions with J.T. Rogers and Cambra Overend. Opera: Rigoletto (Berlin, Metropolitan Opera); Roméo et Juliette (Metropolitan Opera, Salzburg, Milan, Chicago); Faust (Baden Baden); Two Boys (ENO, Metropolitan Opera); Il barbiere di Siviglia (Baden Baden, Metropolitan Opera), Otello, Les Contes d'Hoffmann, Le Comte Ory, L'Elisir d'Amore (Metropolitan Opera); Mourning Becomes Electra (Seattle Opera, City Opera). Film: Oslo (Emmy Nomination; Critics Choice Award). Recently staged the arrival of Little Amal into New York at JFK Airport.



In addition to CORRUPTION, Lincoln Center Theater’s current season includes the New York premiere of The Gardens of Anuncia, a new musical by Michael John LaChiusa, featuring direction and co-choreography by Graciela Daniele, currently in previews ahead of a Monday, November 20 opening at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater; Daphne, a new play at LCT3 by Renae Simone Jarrett, directed by Sarah Hughes, currently playing at the Claire Tow Theater through Sunday, November 19; and Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, featuring a new translation by Heidi Schreck and direction by Lila Neugebauer, beginning previews Tuesday, April 2, 2024, ahead of an opening night on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater; as well as additional productions to be announced.

