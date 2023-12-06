Barry Bostwick to Join Debbie Wileman at Carnegie Hall Concert

Peabody and Tony Award winner, Barry Bostwick will join Debbie Wileman’s “Judy Garland” We Need a Little Christmas one night only concert on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Carnegie Hall.

The evening will feature signature songs that Garland had previously released as well as newly arranged songs that Judy might have sung if she were still with us today. Aside from Wileman and Bostwick, there is another surprise that will join them on stage. They will be accompanied by a live orchestra, conducted by award-winning musical director and arranger Steve Orich.

For more information, please visit: https://www.scottstander.com/we-need-a-little-christmas---debbie-wileman.html

Tickets start at $109 and can be purchased here:Click Here

About

Debbie Wileman is a 38-year-old suburban mum from North Essex, England who rose to fame during the pandemic after receiving worldwide praise for her impersonation videos of Shirley Bassey, Marilyn Monroe, Julie Andrews, Billie Holliday and Judy Garland. As the world was on lockdown, Wileman began posting “A Song A Day” on Facebook, garnering millions of views, earning global acclaim, and winning her the 2020 BroadwayWorld Audience Award for Vocalist of the Year. Shortly after, she embarked on a multi-city United States tour to celebrate what would have been Judy Garland’s 100th birthday, performing to sold-out crowds, standing ovations, and rave reviews in Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, Los Angeles, Provincetown, and New York City’s iconic Carnegie Hall, the latter for which she received the BroadwayWorld Award for Best Solo Special Event. That June, on Garland’s birthday, she released her debut album I’m Still Here, a tribute album to Garland conducted and produced by Grammy Award Winner Steve Orich. The album went on to receive praise from the likes of Stephen Schwarz and Carol Burnett, and won the 2022 BroadwayWorld Award for Best Independent Recording. Ms. Wileman will make her West End debut next spring.

Barry Bostwick has won the Golden Globe, Tony and Peabody awards for a long and multi-faceted career. Bostwick continues to work in all genres with recently released films such as The Incredibles 2, Grand Daddy Day Care, Bigger Fatter Liar, A Mermaids Tale, Three Days In August among others. Recent TV appearances include Will And Grace, Girlfriends Guide to Divorce, Still The King, Signed Sealed and Delivered for Hallmark and Great Performances on PBS Ellis Island: The Dream Of America.

Bostwick is probably best known for playing Brad Majors in the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show and Mayor Randall Winston in the long running sitcom Spin City and creating the role of Danny Zuko in the original Broadway production of GREASE winning his first of three Tony nominations. He won the Tony for Best Actor in a Musical for the lead character in The Robber Bridegroom. Other film credits are the cult favorite film, Megaforce, along with FDR: American Badass, Spyhard, Fantastic Planet, Three From Hell, Undercover Brother 2, The Outlaw Johnny Black, American Pie: Girls Rule, the popular Netflix film Single All The Way and the soon to be released Daruma. His personal favorite is Movie Movie with George C. Scott and directed by Stanley Donan.



Steven Orich is a Composer, Arranger, and Orchestrator with over 40 years of experience in Film, Television, Theatre & Recording, best known for his Tony-nominated orchestrations for Jersey Boysand the Grammy-winning original cast album. Much of his work has been as a Musical Director and Orchestrator at most of the regional theatres around the country. He's also arranged and/or conducted dozens of recordings, including original cast albums and solo albums for Helen Reddy, Petula Clark, and Debbie Gibson. As a composer, he has created musical scores for numerous television series, documentaries, specials, sitcoms, movies of the week, animated series, and game shows. His orchestrations have been performed by the National Symphony, the Boston Pops, the BBC Orchestra, the Kennedy Center, the White House and around the world.

Scott Stander, Producer has produced concerts and theatre attractions for over 20 years, including the Rocky Horror Picture Show Spectacular Tour with original stars Barry Bostwick and Patricia Quinn and Judy Garland's We Need A Little Christmas at Carnegie Hall starring internet sensation Debbie Wileman. He has also produced Wileman’s Happy 100th Birthday, Judy! concert and her debut album: I'm Still Here: Judy Garland's 100th Birthday. Past hits include: An Evening With Sophia Loren (National Tour); Dance To The Movies starring Shirley Jones and Lesley Ann Warren; Dance to the Holidays; Ballroom With Twist starring TV's Derek Hough, Cheryl Burke, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Karina Smirnoff, Tony Dovolani and Peta Murgatroyd (National Tour); If You Ever Leave Me... I’m Going With You! starring Renee Taylor and Joe Bologna (Broadway, Chicago Company, and National Tour); Steve Allen and Phyllis Diller – Together Again For The First Time (12 city Concert Tour); An Evening With Shirley Bassey (10 city Concert Tour); Milton Berle’s 90th Birthday Celebration (13 city tour); Breaking Legs starring Frank Gorshin (National Tour); Say Goodnight Gracie (2nd National Broadway Tour starring Don McArt – 3 year tour); Odd Couple – Female Version starring Barbara Eden, Rita McKenzie, and Georgia Engel (National Tour – 3 seasons); Love Letters starring Barbara Eden, Larry Hagman, and Hal Linden (National tour); Bermuda Avenue Triangle starring Renee Taylor, Joe Bologna, and Lainie Kazan (National Tour); and Ethel Merman’s Broadway starring Rita McKenzie (Off Broadway - John Houseman Theatre and National Tour).