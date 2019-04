Bargemusic Celebrates Composer Andrew Rudin At 80 On 4/11!

Bargemusic proudly presents In Celebration of Andrew Rudin's 80th Birthday on the Here & Now Series on Thursday, April 11th at 7pm.

This intimate portrait concert will feature a superb line-up of artists: pianists Marcantonio Barone, Carl Patrick Bolleia, Beth Levin, and Andrew Rudin; clarinetist Alan Kay; violinist Elmira Darvarova; and cellist Samuel Magill performing works and a New York premiere by Rudin.

Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 7pm

Bargemusic

Fulton Ferry Landing

Brooklyn, NY

Tickets: $35; $30 Senior; $20 Student/Child

1-800-838-3006

https://www.bargemusic.org/concert/here-now-series-in-celebration-of-andrew-rudins-80th-birthday/

On the Program:

Portrait Miniatures: Three Women (1979)

I-Valse Gracieuse (Grace Schulman)

II-To A Wild Moss Rose (Rose Moss)

III-The Answered Question (Louise Talma)

Marcantonio Barone, piano

Ephemera (Pages From A Sketchbook) (1992) New York Premiere

I-Declamando

II-Contemplativo

III-Ala Barocca

IV-Scherzando

V-Scena

VI-Canto Funebre

Alan Kay, clarinet; Marcantonio Barone, piano

Sonata for Piano (2013)

I-Allegro satirico

II-Andante melonconico

III-Maestoso; furioso

Carl Patrick Bolleia, piano

Circadia (2015)

I-Morning

II-Afternoon

III-Evening/reverie

IV-Re-awakening

Elmira Darvarova, violin

Samuel Magill, cello

Beth Levin, piano

Consolation (from Sonata for cello) (2010)

I-Proclamation

II-Repartee

III-Discourse

IV-Consolation

Samuel Magill, cello

Andrew Rudin, piano





