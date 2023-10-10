Barbra Streisand Might Be Reworking the FUNNY GIRL Movie's Ending: 'It Doesn't Make Sense'

Barbra Streisand is reportedly re-cutting the end of the Funny Girl movie because "it doesn't make sense."

The Wrap reports that 55 years after the film's release, Streisand is working on a new ending for the film. Her husband, James Brolin, has stated that she is re-editing it and re-working the color.

"She’s colorizing it and adding the scenes back in that — because it didn’t make sense, that movie,” Brolin stated during an interview on Bill Maher’s "Club Random" podcast. "In the end, it didn’t make sense why they split, and she’s putting it all back together for the 50th anniversary."

*UPDATE: Though Brolin stated that 'Funny Girl' would be re-edited by Streisand, he may have mixed up the Oscar-winning musical with another of Streisand's films, 'The Way We Were'. The classic romance is currently set to be rereleased on Blu-ray for its 50th anniversary.*

The film, which shot Streisand to superstardom while she was 26, ends with Fanny Brice separating from her husband after he is released from prison.

Streisand was 21 years old when Funny Girl opened on Broadway in 1964. The musical features a book by Isobel Lennart, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Bob Merrill.

The semi-biographical plot is based on the life and career of Broadway star, film actress and comedian Fanny Brice featuring her stormy relationship with entrepreneur and gambler Nick Arnstein.

Streisand is currently preparing to release her memoir, My Name Is Barbra, which will be released on November 7. She also has two new albums on the way, one being a 40th anniversary deluxe edition of the Yentl soundtrack and the other, "Evergreens," which celebrates six decades of her releases with Columbia Records.

Barbra Streisand is by any account a living legend, a woman who in a career spanning six decades has excelled in every area of entertainment. She is among the handful of EGOT winners (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) and has one of the greatest and most recognizable voices in the history of popular music. She has been nominated for a Grammy 46 times, and with Yentl, she became the first woman to write, produce, direct, and star in a major motion picture.

Watch Streisand perform "My Man" in Funny Girl here: