Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance To Participate In Kids Week At Intrepid Museum

Ballet Hispánico has announced participation in Kids Week at the Intrepid Museum on February 22 & 24, 2022, 10am-5pm. This interactive, fun-filled exploration features excerpts of the Ballet Hispánico repertoire. Music, cultural connections, choreography insights, and history come together to deepen the audience's experience of dance. For more information and to register, visit intrepidmuseum.org/kidsweek.

Ballet Hispánico School of Dance staff members will lead children in an interactive crafting project to explore the rhythms of Latinx culture across a variety of different countries. Stop by for a 'ticket to fun' and a preview of Ballet Hispánico's exciting 2022 Summer Camp offerings! Age range 3-8 years old. Pa'lante Scholars will also perform excerpts of repertory favorites on February 24 at 1pm and 3pm.

About Kids Week at the Intrepid Museum

Kids Week welcomes kids of all ages and interests to learn about science, technology, engineering, the arts and math through fun-filled activities, live animal shows, hands-on workshops, performances, special guests and interactive demonstrations designed to educate and inspire. Kids Week 2022 runs from Saturday, February 19 - Saturday, February 26. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit www.intrepidmuseum.org/kidsweek.

The Ballet Hispánico School of Dance is a leading center of excellence in dance education-serving over 1,000 students and celebrating 50 years of dance and culture-and offers accessible, high-quality dance training to students of all levels ages 2 through adult. Accredited by the National Association of Schools of Dance, it empowers students by offering a holistic approach to movement discovery, including pre-professional training and classes for the novice dancer. The School of Dance is the direct link to the organization's values of access, opportunity, and pride for all students interested in dance and Latinx culture. For more information and to register, visit ballethispanico.org/school/ or email school@ballethispanico.org. The Pa'lante Scholars initiative is an innovative, tuition-free professional studies program designed to bridge the gap between the pre-professional and professional stages of a dancer's career. Ballet Hispánico is answering the need for more career centered programs that build artistry and leadership for our communities, without the financial burden often tied to professional development. We believe that a talented young dancer should never be held back by financial strain. Removing the financial barrier to professional training will in turn ensure young dancers can pursue artistic careers without the burden of debt. The impact of this vision will be reflected as dancers are better able to flourish in their artistic careers, ultimately strengthening recognition and representation of Latinx dancers in the field. For information on Intrepid Museum's COVID-19 health and safety policies, visit intrepidmuseum.org/LatestNews/August-2021/NYC-Vaccine-Mandate-for-Museum-Visitors.