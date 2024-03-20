Badi Assad To Perform Live At the John Birks Gillespie Auditorium at the Bahá'í Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Don't miss guitar virtuoso of Brazilian guitarist, composer, and vocalist Badi Assad at the John Birks Gillespie Auditorium in the New York City Bahá'í Center (53 East 11th Street, New York, NY 10003) on April 27 at 8:00 PM.

About the Artist

Badi Assad, who hails from São Paulo, Brazil, brings a unique blend of talents honed from her diverse musical background, spanning from traditional Brazilian rhythms to innovative contemporary sounds. With a career that has seen her collaborate with luminaries across the globe, Badi Assad has cemented her reputation as a master of both technical prowess and soulful expression.

Tickets

This performance marks a pinnacle of the 2024 Guitar Masters Festival. Purchase tickets online at TicketTailor.com. General admission tickets are $30. Additional fees may apply.