Backstage with Richard Ridge: Together Forever! Beth Leavel & Christopher Sieber Reunite for Paper Mill Playhouse's ANNIE

They've tied a knot we never can sever! Broadway favorites Beth Leavel and Christopher Sieber are back at it this holiday season, reuniting in the Paper Mill Playhouse production of ANNIE (through December 31). Watch below as the newest Hannigan and Warbucks open up with Richard Ridge about their history onstage together, what they love about this musical classic, and so much more!

Annie, the world's best-loved family musical returns to Paper Mill Playhouse just in time for the holidays. Little Orphan Annie is taken from her orphanage, and the clutches of cruel Miss Hannigan, to stay at billionaire Oliver Warbucks' mansion for the holidays. When Annie wins the hearts of Warbucks and his staff, they set out on an epic mission to find Annie's parents. Winner of the Best Musical Tony Award, Annie includes such unforgettable songs as "It's the Hard-Knock Life," "Easy Street," "A New Deal for Christmas," plus the eternal anthem of optimism, "Tomorrow."

Leavel received Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and L.A. Drama Critics Circle Awards for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone. Broadway credits also include Mrs. Adams in Bandstand (also at Paper Mill Playhouse), Florence Greenberg in Baby It's You (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations),Elf, Mamma Mia!, Young Frankenstein, 42nd Street (revival), Crazy for You, The Civil War, Show Boat, and Anytime Annie (her debut) in 42nd Street. Last year she starred in the world premiere of The Prom at ALLIANCE THEATRE in Atlanta. Numerous Off Broadway and regional theater productions (including Boeing-Boeing at Paper Mill), commercials, and television appearances.

Sieber's Broadway credits include: Matilda, Pippin, La Cage aux Folles, Shrek (Tony nomination), Spamalot (Tony nomination), Thoroughly Modern Millie, Into the Woods, Chicago, Beauty and the Beast, Triumph of Love, A Christmas Carol. Coming soon: The Prom. Off Bway: The Kid, The Boys in the Band. TV: Two of a Kind, It's All Relative, Ed, Law & Order: SVU, Elementary, The Good Wife, lots of daytime TV with recurring characters. Paper Mill: Paper Moon, South Pacific, Peter Pan, and Hairspray!

