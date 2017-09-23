Backstage with Richard Ridge: Meet HAMILTON's New Aaron Burr (Sir), Daniel Breaker!

Daniel Breaker needs not wait for it any longer. Hamilton has a new Aaron Burr on Broadway, and this #Hamvet has his act down pat. Breaker joins the New York company after starring in the Chicago production, where he took over as the revolutionary rival after Wayne Brady departed the cast. Now he's chatting with BroadwayWorld about his new home at the Richard Rodgers and his long road to Hamilton.

Breaker has appeared on Broadway in the musical PASSING STRANGE, for which he received a Tony Award nomination as Best Actor. His other Broadway credits include THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE PERFORMERS, SHREK: THE MUSICAL, CYMBELINE and WELL. He has appeared in the films Sisters, Limitless, He's Way More Famous Than You, Redhook Summer and Passing Strange, the latter two both directed by Spike Lee. Daniel's television credits include "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Mozart in the Jungle," "unforgettable," and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent."

