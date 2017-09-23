BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE
Click Here for More Articles on BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE

Backstage with Richard Ridge: Meet HAMILTON's New Aaron Burr (Sir), Daniel Breaker!

Sep. 23, 2017  

Daniel Breaker needs not wait for it any longer. Hamilton has a new Aaron Burr on Broadway, and this #Hamvet has his act down pat. Breaker joins the New York company after starring in the Chicago production, where he took over as the revolutionary rival after Wayne Brady departed the cast. Now he's chatting with BroadwayWorld about his new home at the Richard Rodgers and his long road to Hamilton.

Breaker has appeared on Broadway in the musical PASSING STRANGE, for which he received a Tony Award nomination as Best Actor. His other Broadway credits include THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE PERFORMERS, SHREK: THE MUSICAL, CYMBELINE and WELL. He has appeared in the films Sisters, Limitless, He's Way More Famous Than You, Redhook Summer and Passing Strange, the latter two both directed by Spike Lee. Daniel's television credits include "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Mozart in the Jungle," "unforgettable," and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent."

Backstage with Richard Ridge: Meet HAMILTON's New Aaron Burr (Sir), Daniel Breaker!
Click Here to Watch the Video!




Related Articles

From This Author Backstage With Richard Ridge

Backstage With Richard Ridge Richard Ridge fell in love with the theatre at the age of five when he went through his parents record cabinet and stumbled upon their (read more...)

  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Meet HAMILTON's New Aaron Burr (Sir), Daniel Breaker!
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Meet the Murphys- Hangin' with DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Michael Park & Jennifer Laura Thompson
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: How to Make a High-Flying Hit- The COME FROM AWAY Cast and Creatives Explain How They Made Their Show Soar
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Broadway's Newest Waitress, Betsy Wolfe, Thinks Back on FALSETTOS- In Movie Theaters Today!
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Telly Leung Is Keeping One Jump Ahead as Broadway's New ALADDIN!
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Will Tony Day Be Johanna Day's Big Day?

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com