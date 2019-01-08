Backstage with Richard Ridge: It's Chers Everywhere! Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond Talk All Things THE CHER SHOW!

When in comes to portraying one of pop culture's biggest superstars of all time, it takes not one... not two... but three Broadway powerhouses to bring her to life onstage. Cher is on Broadway this season, played at three stages of her life by the incomparable Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond. Below, watch as Richard Ridge checks in with all three leading ladies as they chat about becoming the Star, Lady and Babe, wearing her iconic clothes, and what they've already learned from the living legend!

Block's other Broadway credits include: Falsettos (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Anything Goes, 9 to 5 (Drama Desk nom.), The Pirate Queen, The Boy from Oz, Wicked. Off-Broadway: Brigadoon (City Center Encores!); Little Miss Sunshine (Drama Desk nom.); By the Way, Meet Vera Stark (Drama Desk nom.). TV: "Rise," "Madam Secretary," "Orange Is the New Black," "Homeland," "It Could Be Worse," "Stephanie J. Block Live from Lincoln Center" for Great Performances on PBS. Her voice can be heard on numerous original cast recordings as well as her solo album This Place I Know.

Wicks has also starred on Broadway in: Finding Neverland, Wicked, Jekyll & Hyde revival. Off-Broadway: The Blue Flower (Second Stage Theater), Stairway to Paradise (City Center Encores!), the world premiere of Piece of My Heart: the Bert Berns Story (Signature Theatre), Fahrenheit 451 (59E59). She originated the role of Jo in the new musical The Ballad of Little Jo. Regional: Life of the Party (TheatreWorks, with Andrew Lippa), The Blue Flower (A.R.T.), Pippin, 1776, Carousel (Goodspeed; 2012 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Award, Connecticut Critics Circle Award nom.). TV: "NCIS: New Orleans," "Chicago Justice," "Elementary," "The Good Wife." She can be heard on several cast recordings and has performed with orchestras worldwide.

The Cher Show marks Diamond's Broadway debut! TV: "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" (NBC).

