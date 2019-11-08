Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: The Fates of HADESTOWN are Livin' It Up in the Kitchen!

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by Hadestown's Fates, Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer and Kay Trinidad. Check out the recipe for Katie's Sinfully Delicious Beignets below!

Blackman's favorite credits include the Canadian companies of Hadestown; The Lion King; We Will Rock You; Caroline, or Change; Dreamgirls; and three seasons at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival. Television: "Kim's Convenience," "Frankie Drake," "Private Eyes," and "Shadowhunters." Film: Nine Lives and Crossword Mysteries.

Gonzalez-Nacer played Cha Cha in Fox's "Grease: Live," Phyllis on Disney's "Goldie & Bear," and Kiki on Nick Jr.'s "Fresh Beat Band of Spies." Other television credits include: "Madam Secretary," "Criminal Minds," "Guiding Light," and "Boston Legal." Select stage credits include: In the Heights (first national tour), West Side Story, Sweet Charity, Much Ado About Nothing, 3 Mo' Divas, and Corridos Remix for which she won a Craig Noel Award for Outstanding Female Lead. Gonzalez-Nacer's music can be heard on various television shows and movies, and she has performed with artists such as Ne-Yo, Jason Mraz, Gloria Estefan, Justin Bieber, and Engelbert Humperdinck.

Trinidad's credits include - Broadway: The Little Mermaid (Aquata; original Broadway cast). Off-Broadway: Bare (Diane Lee) and The Roar of the Greasepaint... (York Theatre). Regional: Lempicka (world premiere, Williamstown Theatre Festival), Waterfall (U.S. premiere, Pasadena Playhouse, 5th Avenue Theatre), Allegiance (world premiere, Old Globe), Children of Eden in concert (Aysha; Kennedy Center), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Marcy Park; Cape Playhouse, Cleveland Playhouse), The King And I (Tuptim; Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Music Theatre Wichita), Little Shop Of Horrors (Ronette; Berkshire Theatre Group), Beauty and the Beast (MUNY), The Addams Family (MUNY), Bye Bye Birdie (Casa Mañana). Tour: Seussical.

HADESTOWN SINFULLY DELICIOUS BEIGNETS

Ingredients:

-3C Flour

-2tsp Baking Powder

-Pinch of Salt

-1/4C Sugar

-1C Water

-1C Milk

-1 Egg

-2TBSP CoCo Powder

-2TBSP Jarred Cherries

-1tsp Cinnamon

-1/2 Container of Vegetable Oil

-Powdered Sugar for Dusting

Directions:

-Mix together all dry ingredients: flour, baking powder, salt and 1/4C of sugar then

set aside.

-In a separate bowl combine water, milk and egg until completely smooth.

-Using a fork blend together your dry and wet ingredients doing your best to get rid

of any dry clumps to make a thick batter.

-Divide batter into 3 bowls.

-Add flavoring to each different bowl: Coco powder to one, cherries to another and

cinnamon to the last.

-In a large sturdy pot heat vegetable oil until 360 degrees then turn off heat.

-Carefully using a melon baller, scoop in flavored batter to create beignet balls.

-Once sufficiently browned, you are looking for a nice golden brown, remove

beignets and place on a paper towel lined plate to catch excess oil.

-Top Beignets with AMPLE powdered sugar.

-Cross over to the other side and enjoy these sinfully delicious Beignets!





