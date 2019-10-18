Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: THE LIGHTNING THIEF's Chris McCarrell & Kristin Stokes Get Cookin'

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by the stars of The Lightning Thief, Chris McCarrell and Kristin Stokes. Check out the recipe for Katie's Greece Lightning Blueberry Baklava Cups below!

Chris originated the role of Percy Jackson in the 2017 Off-Broadway production of The Lightning Thief. Broadway: Les Misérables 2014 OBC (Marius). Television: "e;Peter Pan Live "e; (NBC), "e;The OA "e; (Netflix). Works in development: October Sky (Universal Theatrics), Diary of a Wimpy Kid (Kevin McCollum), The Louder We Get (NAMT), The World Will Not Contain Us (The New Group), Gilbert in Anne of Green Gables: a new rock musical. Regional: Kansas City Rep, Bucks County Playhouse, The O'Neill Center. Graduate of Baldwin Wallace Conservatory. Love to Mom and Dad always. My teachers CP, Vicky, Leslie, Czarnota.

Kristin takes great pride in making her Broadway debut having been with The Lightning Thief since its first workshop, both Off-Broadway runs (Lortel nomination, Original Cast Recording), and the National Tour. Other credits include The Ballad of Little Jo (Kate *OCR) at Two River Theatre; Agent 355 (Anna/Simco) at the Musical Theatre Factory; Fly By Night (Miriam) at the Dallas Theatre Center; and most recently Miller and Tyson's Revival (Lena Hanson) at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley.

Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, is presented by In The Raw. The In The Raw family of sweeteners has been making life a little bit sweeter since 1970! From indulgent to mindful there's a sweetener for every occasion. Visit www.intheraw.com to learn more!

Greece Lightning Blueberry Baklava Cups

Ingredients:

-1C Chopped Walnuts

-2TBSP Light Corn Syrup

-1TBSP Sugar In The Raw

-1/2 a Lemon

-1/2C Blueberries

-Fillo Dough

-1/2C Water

-1/4C Agave In The Raw

-1/4C Sugar In The Raw



Directions:

-Using a food processor, finely chop walnuts.

-In a small pan on the stove combine walnuts, corn syrup and sugar over medium heat to cook and candy your walnuts.

-Once walnuts have lost their raw flavor, add into the pan blueberries and juice of lemon.

-Let blueberries cook down until walnuts are fully coated and remove from heat and set aside.

-Grease mini muffin tin.

-Using thawed phyllo dough, cut into small squares and use 2-4 squares to line mini muffin tins making sure there are no holes.

-Fill each phyllo cup to the top with blueberry walnuts.

-Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

-While cups are baking in a small saucepan cook together water, Agave In The Raw and Sugar In The Raw until there are no sugar granules and syrup has formed.

-Drizzle cooled Baklava cups with syrup until nicely soaked and sticky.

-Enjoy your Blueberry Baklava Cups and let your imagination fly!





Related Articles