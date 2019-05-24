Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Stephanie Styles Brushes Up Her Baking with Almond Bars!

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by the star of Kiss Me, Kate, Stephanie Styles! Check out the recipe for Katie's Brush Up Your Baking Almond Bars below!

Styles recently wrapped the Annapurna Pictures film Booksmart directed by Olivia Wilde, and the Blackpills/Anonymous Content series "Bonding." Her New York Theatre credits include starring opposite Jonathan Groff in The Bobby Darin Story, The Rose in New York City Opera's The Little Prince, and originating the role of Suz in Roundabout Theatre Company's Kingdom Come. Stephanie played the role of Princess Ann in the pre-Broadway production of Roman Holiday and starred as Katherine in the first national tour of Disney's Newsies. Other Film/TV credits include The Submarine Kid and "Glimpse." Stephanie has performed in concerts at The Kennedy Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, and Jazz at Lincoln Center. Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Stephanie has a BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Michigan.

Katie's Brush Up Your Baking Almond Bars

Ingredients:

-1/2C Coconut Oil

-3/4C Brown Sugar

-1/2C Sugar In The Raw

-2 Eggs

-2tsp Vanilla

-1 3/4 C Almond Meal

-1tsp Baking Powder

-Pinch of Salt

-1/2C Honey Roasted Almond Slivers

Directions:

-In the bowl of a mixer, blend together coconut oil, and both sugars until smooth.

-Add in 2 eggs and vanilla and mix util smooth.

-Slowly pour your almond meal, baking powder and salt then mix together unit fully combined.

-Gently fold in Honey Almonds until they are evenly dispersed.

-Pour mixture evenly into a greased square baking pan.

-Bake at 350 degrees for 18-20 minutes.





