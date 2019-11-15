Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: MOULIN ROUGE's Ricky Rojas Bakes Something Spectacular Spectacular!

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by Moulin Rouge's, Ricky Rojas. Check out the recipe for Katie's "Do the CRAN CRAN CRAN Bars" below!

Rojas credits include: Burn the Floor (Longacre), Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Colonial), Sister Act The Musical, Tonight's the Night: Rod Stewart Musical, Grease, Burn the Floor (Shaftesbury), Flashdance The Musical, The Pirates of Penzance, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Adelphi), Fame: The Musical (Aldwych), and The Buddy Holly Story (Novello)

Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, is presented by In The Raw. The In The Raw family of sweeteners has been making life a little bit sweeter since 1970! From indulgent to mindful there's a sweetener for every occasion. Visit www.intheraw.com to learn more!

YES YOU CRAN CRAN CRAN, CRANBERRY BARS

Ingredients:

-2C Flour

-1/2C Sugar In The Raw

-2 Sticks of Room Temperature Butter

-4 Eggs

-2C Sugar In The Raw

-1/2C Frozen Cranberries

-1/2C Water

-Juice of 1 Lemon

-Powdered Sugar For Dusting

Directions:

-In a bowl combine flour and Sugar In The Raw.

-Using a pastry cutter or a fork cut in room temperature butter until little pebbles

have formed.

-Use your hands to form a dough ball.

-In a greased baking dish, push down dough to cover the base and slightly up the

sides of your baking dish creating a crust.

-Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

-While your crust bakes, in a saucepan simmer your cranberries in water and lemon

juice.

-Allow your cranberries to pop open and create almost a cranberry jam keeping the

skin and a few chunks in the sauce.

-Remove from heat and set aside.

-In a large bowl combine eggs, Sugar In The Raw and cranberry sauce.

-Pour liquid mixture to the top of your crust.

-Bake again at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

-Dust top of cooled bars with powdered sugar.

-Put on the Moulin Rouge soundtrack because now you CRAN CRAN CRAN enjoy

your bars!





