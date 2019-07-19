Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: George Salazar Chills Out with Mochi!

Click Here for More Articles on Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by George Salazar, who steps out of the bathroom and into the kitchen! Check out the recipe for Katie's Be More Chill Mochi below.

George's Broadway credits include: Godspell. Nat'l tour: Spring Awakening. Off-Broadway: Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief (Drama Desk nom.), tick, tick... BOOM!, Here Lies Love. Regional: Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter. TV: "Bull," "Divorce." Albums: Two-Player Game, Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief, Godspell. www.thegeorgesalazar.com

Be More Chill Mochi

Ingredients:

-Mango Sorbet

-3/4 C Sweet Rice Flour

-2 TBSP Sugar In The Raw

-2 TBSP Monk Fruit In The Raw

-3/4 C Water

-Corn flour for dusting

Directions:

-Start by putting small scoops of mango sorbet into a mini cupcake pan and place in the freezer to make extra hard. If you are worried about how quickly the sorbet will melt when filling the Mochi put each scoop in plastic wrap so you do not touch sorbet with your warm fingers.

-In a large bowl, mix together rice flour, both sugars and water until a smooth liquid has formed.

-Loosely cover bowl with plastic wrap and cook in the microwave for 1 minute.

-Remove from microwave and mix together with rubber spatula.

-Repeat process in microwave for 1 minute and mix again.

-Cook in microwave for a final 30 seconds and let cook slightly once removed.

-Coat work surface with a good amount of corn flour and turn out hot Mochi into corn flour.

-Cover Mochi with corn flour and work dough into a round flat dough about 1.5" thick.

-Use a round cookie cutter to cut 12 circles from your dough.

-Brush off excess corn flour and set aside.

-Working very quickly remove sorbet from freezer and fill each Mochi dough with sorbet.

-Fold Mochi in half and tuck ends under.

-Wrap each stuffed Mochi in aluminum foil and place in freezer for minimum 30min.

-Chill out with your Two-Player game and enjoy your Mochi!





