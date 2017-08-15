Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: CATS' Mamie Parris Makes Purrrfect Catnip Goldfish Crackers

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this latest episode, we bring you very special guests from Cats- Grizabella herself, Mamie Parris! For the recipe for Katie's Catnip Goldfish Crackers, visit: www.backstagebite.com

Mamie most recently starred in Andrew Lloyd Webber's School Of Rock on Broadway, where she originated the role of Patty. Her other Broadway credits include On The 20th Century (Agnes) (OBCR), Ragtime, The Drowsy Chaperone, and 110 In The Shade (OBCR). She has also starred in the First National companies of Wicked (Elphaba) and 9 To 5 (Judy), as well as Legally Blonde. Off-Broadway: Pump Boys & Dinettes at NY City Center, See Rock City & Other Destinations presented by the Transport Group (OCR). Regional: performances at Goodspeed, Pittsburgh CLO, and The Muny. Film & Television: A Stand Up Guy, State of Affairs.

