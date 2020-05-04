BWWPrompts: Which Broadway Performer Would You Most Like to Meet?

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read your responses to today's prompt!

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"Idina Menzel because I would love to ask her about all of her roles and experiences through theatre and acting. I also just really want to meet her." @maggieclare9

"Alex Brightman!!!! I loved him in BeetleJuice and I would love the chance to meet him and tell him how much he impacted my life!!!" @starlover04

"Kerry Butler. She is the sweetest person ever and is so caring. I love how positive she is and i idolize her so much! i love kerry!!" @livbellin

"Eva Noblezada! A few friends of mine have met her, and they say that she's such a nice person. She's such an inspiration, and I'd love to be able to chat with her, even for just a few seconds." @kenziep_16

"Audra McDonald because she's so talented, and she seems like such a kind and genuine person!!" @vuyehara29

Twitter

"Lin Manuel Miranda. He has created amazing theatre and reached international stardom yet still seems like your best friend from jr. high" @mikenoland78

"raúl esparza, he made me fell in love with broadway not to mention that he's very talented and passionate about it" @shirinswain

"Kristin Chenoweth! She is the one who helped me fall in love with theatre! She seems to one of the most genuine kind people out there!" @katieashaffer17

"Probably Leslie Kritzer. She is an amazing and funny performer. I've seen her in numerous shows and would love the chance to just pick her brain about anything." @stacielinborell

"Bette Midler, to thank her for the pleasure she's given me over the years with her music, theatre & movies. Not to mention her wisdom on twitter these last few years." @kjmcd49

Facebook

"Bernadette Peters. She's Broadway royalty. And while I've seen her on stage, I would relish the opportunity to just sit down for a chat and hear some of her stories." Kelly Phillips

"Marin Mazzie for sure. I'd do anything to get to sit down and hear all she has to say about life" Christi Skinner

"Ethel Merman. (No one said it had to be a living performer)" Tim Stuff

"Easily Sutton Foster - I would love to meet her. Her energy in performance is awesome. I've never seen her live before. I have tickets to the music man in January so hopefully that'll still happen." Mercy Mondt

"Christy Altomare, shes so sweet and one of the biggest inspirations for me!" Maryann Koretoff





Related Articles