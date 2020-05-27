BWWPrompts: Switch Two Broadway Characters to Create the Most Hilarious Show!

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read your responses to today's prompt!

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"I would like to request switching Beetlejuice and The Phantom." zofthesouth

"Dewey Finn in for Valjean." taymortensen

"Veronica Sawyer and Cady Heron. I just want to see what would happen" its_harperz

"Switch Elder Price from The Book of Mormon and Jesus from Jesus Christ Superstar. THAT would be funny." paige.in.a.book_

"Margaret white from Carrie and Bobby from Company. There is plenty of sin in company that Margaret would approve of." jessicazimmermann07

Twitter

"Beetlejuice and the genie" @FrankDo66145485

"Shrek and Regina George." @ChestnuttMaria

"Elle Woods/Enjorlas" @LexellC

"Frank-N-Furter and Sponge Bob... actually, almost anyone swapping with Frank would be crazy funny and absurd!" @Shelbie68

"Nick Bottom and the Phantom" @jen_holdstock

Facebook

"Mary Poppins and King George" Tom Rexinger

"Mrs Lovett and Jenna from Waitress" Scott Frazier-Maskiell

"Charlie brown and Sweeney Todd. "You're a good man, Sweeney Todd" Luke Hero Draper

"Fosca from Passion switches with Miss Adelaide from Guys and Dolls." Peter Cunningham

"Tevye from Fiddler and Diana from Next To Normal" Tim Stuff

