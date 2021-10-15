BWW Video Exclusive: Judith Ivey, Lindsay Crouse, and More Talk MORNING'S AT SEVEN Off-Broadway

Morning's At Seven, Paul Osborn's treasured comedy classic, returns to New York this fall for the first time in 20 years. Below the all-star cast sits down to talk about bringing this treasured comedy back to life!

Directed by Obie Award winner Dan Wackerman (artistic director of The Peccadillo Theater Company), Morning's At Seven will play a strictly limited 12-week engagement, October 20 - January 9 at Theatre at St. Clements, 423 W. 46th Street, NYC).

Purchase tickets HERE, and use BroadwayWorld's special discount code MSBWW1013!

Featuring an all-star cast including Academy Award nominee and Obie Award winner Lindsay Crouse (The Homecoming), Obie Award winner Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!, Uncommon Women and Others), two-time Tony Award winner Judith Ivey (Steaming, Hurlyburly, The Heiress), Dan Lauria (Lombardi, A Christmas Story The Musical, TV's "The Wonder Years"), Academy Award nominee Patty McCormack (The Bad Seed, Frost/Nixon), two-time Tony nominee Tony Roberts (The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Annie Hall), Tony Award winner John Rubinstein (Pippin, Children of a Lesser God), Keri Safran (Typhoid Mary at Barrington Stage), and Jonathan Spivey (The Front Page).